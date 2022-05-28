Rashami Desai opens up on misconceptions about her equation with Sidharth Shukla: ‘Our journey was only known to us’

Rashami Desai talked about the late actor, Sidharth Shukla, in a new interview. The two appeared together in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak, and also participated in Bigg Boss 13. The actor spoke about fans’ reaction to her visiting Sidharth’s house after his death, their equation during the filming of Dil Se Dil Tak and Bigg Boss 13, and how she remembers him. Read more: Sidharth Shukla reveals he liked Rashami Desai a lot, alleges she changes her relationships every month

Speaking about how Sidharth was someone who lived life on his own terms and did not bother about what others would say, Rashami told BBC Hindi, “A lot of things were going on in my personal life. When I did the show with Sidharth, he knew about my life very closely and I knew about his. We used to fight because of something else. I used to always tell him that inside his large body there was a 10-year-old child. He was like that only, he used to live on his own terms and conditions.”

Rashami also spoke about fans’ reaction to her after Sidharth’s sudden death in 2021. She said when Sidharth died, she was going through a tough time in her personal life, and that had made her “heartless” and quite “strong”. She added that anything people said about her at the time, did not really affect her.

Rashami and Sidharth were often seen fighting on Bigg Boss 13. However, the actor said the two were on talking terms, after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Sidharth won the reality show and Rashami finished as a runner-up.

“It’s not that after BB13 we didn’t talk. We spoke on and off. When I used to see that he was doing good in his career, I also used to feel good; we were connected. We had set a limit with each other on a mature level. People loved me a lot, and also hated me for what was happening between us. But our journey was only known to us,” Rashami said.

Rashami was last seen in Bigg Boss 15. She was the 5th runner-up of the show, while the winner was Tejasswi Prakash.

