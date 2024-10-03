Real or gimmick? Karisma Kapoor stages a walkout after boys’ sultry performance on India's Best Dancer: Accha nahi laga

Karisma Kapoor, known for her calm and composed persona, recently expressed her annoyance after watching a sultry performance on India's Best Dancer 4. The actor walked out, leaving the dancers and judges shocked. The promo from the new episode of the dance reality show received mixed reactions from viewers, with many criticizing it as a publicity gimmick. (Also read: Terence Lewis agrees 'gymnastics' took over dance reality shows at one point: ‘Mujhe bahut gussa aata tha’) Karisma Kapoor walked out of India's Best Dancer 4 after watching Nextion's dance performance.

Karisma Kapoor walks out after Nextion's performance

As the contestant Nextion and his dance partner were seen dancing to a romantic song in slow-motion amid artificial showers, Karisma looked disappointed by the performance. She can be seen saying, saying “Ye to mujhe acha hi nahi laga (I did not like this).” Geeta Kapur then says, “Mujhe lagta hai thoda zyada ho gaya hai (I think it went a bit too far).” Sajid Khan, who was a guest on the show asked Nextion, “Ye kya bol diya tune (What did you say?).” Karisma's co-judges - Geeta and Terence Lewis also looked surprised as Karisma walked out of the show. While sharing the video on its Instagram handle, Sony TV captioned it as, “Aisa kya bol diya Nextion ne ki Lolo ho gayi upset? Dekhiye India’s Best Dancer Season 4, Best ki Adla Badli, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par (What did Nextion say that mnade Karisma upset? Watch India’s Best Dancer Season 4, Best ki Adla Badli, Sat-Sun at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television).”

Internet calls Karisma Kapoor's walkout a 'gimmick'

While reacting to the promo, a user commented, “Ab reality shows ki sab strergy pata chal gai hai .. prank hoga pakka (Now we know the strategy of reality shows, it is definitely a prank, laughing emojis).” Another user wrote, “Prank for Nextion birthday (laughing emojis).” A user also commented, “Promo ke name pe har time jyada drama hota hey judges ka promo ko promo rakho and 5 second ka promo and jyada judges ko dikhate hey (Every time they create more drama in the promos and feature all the judges in five second video).”

India's Best Dancer 4 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV. It is also avialable for streaming on Sony Liv App.