Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan to host 2023 Bafta Awards with Lewis Capaldi and Jax Jones performing live

London is buzzing with anticipation as the prestigious Bafta TV Awards are set to take place, promising an evening of glitz, glamour, and side-splitting comedy. The star-studded event will be held at the iconic Royal Festival Hall, with comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan stepping up as the hosts of the grand ceremony. Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan to host 2023 Bafta Awards.(Sky UK)

With the nominations announced, the competition is fierce. Leading the pack are the critically acclaimed series "This is Going to Hurt" and "The Responder," which have captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike. The stage is set for a showdown as these exceptional shows vie for the top honors.

A lineup of esteemed actors graces the nominations, raising the excitement levels to new heights. The talented Daniel Radcliffe, known for his iconic role as Harry Potter, is nominated for his outstanding performance as the legendary Weird Al Yankovic in a captivating biopic. Joining him is the remarkable Kate Winslet, whose portrayal of a concerned mother in "I Am Ruth" has garnered widespread acclaim. The exceptional Lesley Manville shines bright with her portrayal of a Nottinghamshire mining village resident in James Graham's gripping drama "Sherwood."

The competition for Best Actor is intense, with Ben Whishaw's compelling portrayal of a doctor in the screen adaptation of Adam Kay's memoir, "This is Going to Hurt," pitted against Martin Freeman's powerful performance as a police officer in the Liverpool-set drama "The Responder." The stage is set for a battle of the acting titans.

But it's not just the acting categories that have viewers on the edge of their seats. The international category boasts an impressive lineup, featuring gripping series such as "Wednesday," "The White Lotus," "The Bear," and "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." These compelling narratives have captured the attention of audiences worldwide and are vying for recognition on the prestigious Bafta stage.

Adding to the excitement, musical sensations Lewis Capaldi and Jax Jones will take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances, ensuring that the evening is not only filled with laughter but also sensational musical moments.

The ceremony, broadcast on BBC One, promises to be an unforgettable night of celebration, honoring the best talent in the television industry. With the comedic brilliance of Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan at the helm, the audience can expect an evening filled with hilarious banter and delightful surprises.