Ronit Roy reveals how a producer told him it is 'better to work with a junior artist' than with him

Ronit Roy has said that there was a time when producers did not want to work with him and even said that it would be better to work with junior artists. In a new interview, Ronit has said that before his TV stint, when he had delivered some flop films, people would say such things.

Ronit made a successful debut with the 1992 film Jaan Tere Naam and the movie ran in theatres for 25 weeks. However, the debut was not followed with success. He featured in many films but none of those proved to be successful. He rose back to fame when he joined TV with Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the early 2000s.

Ronit told News18, "People used to say (bad) things. A producer had said that it is better to work with a junior artist than to work with me. People say such things when you are a flop. The same people who talked like this then, are now appreciating my work."

Asked if they came back to him later, Ronit said that they did, but he refused to work with them. “Maine issliye nahi mana kiya ke unhone mere baare mein…main yaad rakhta hu par maaf karta hu. Woh jo picture lekar aaye thay usmein na mere role mein dum tha na mere picture mein dum tha (I didn’t refuse because…I remember everything but forgive. I refused because the roles they offered were not good enough, same with their movies)."

Most recently seen alongside Richa Chadha in the web series Candy, Ronit Roy is all set to make his comeback on the small screen with the upcoming show, Swaran Ghar. This will be his first major TV appearance since 2016 when he was seen as a lawyer in Adaalat 2. The new show will also feature Sangita Ghosh in the lead role.

