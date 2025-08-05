Rubina Dilaik recalls working 17 hours a day on television, backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

Actors Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla believe that there is a need to introduce respectful working hours in television. Actor Rubina Dilaik demands respectable working hours in industry.

Rubina Dilaik on working hours struggle in television industry

Dilaik is a well-known name in the television industry and has been a part of shows such as Chotti Bahu and Saas Bina Sasural. She was also the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss season 14.

While Shukla has featured in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Chhoti Bahu and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

"This (working hours) has been a struggle even when I was new to the industry, but very rarely are we heard. If we voice our concern about it, then it becomes news... But working hours have to be respectful," she told PTI in an interview.

The debate around the need for regulated working hours began following reports that Deepika Padukone exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film after a disagreement over her demand for an eight-hour shift.

Rubina Dilaik on working 17 hours a day

Dilaik said there were days when she worked for over 17 hours in the industry.

"I’m not saying this because I’m an actor. If I become a producer, I shall ensure that my people work within eight hours. I’ll create a system wherein we do meaningful and good work within eight hours, and it’s a win-win thing for everyone.

"Having said that, I've been working for 17 hours. I’m not saying that the producer or the network should lose money. Everyone should get time to rest because their creativity will flourish. Having said that, Deepika Padukone has not made an unrealistic demand," she added.

Shukla said there are many professions that require extra hours, but it's wrong if one is forced to do it and doesn't get paid for it.

"You cannot bind someone saying, ‘You work for eight hours only’. A police officer, a traffic cop or a doctor works for more than 16 to 18 hours, even pilots and our jawans work for long hours. So, till the time it is not being forced, and you’re doing it because you’ve agreed to, then there’s no harm in it. If someone forces you and even doesn’t pay you, then it’s wrong,” he said.

Rubina Dilaik on whether reality shows are scripted

Both Dilaik and Shukla are currently starring in Pati Patni Aur Panga. The reality show features famous couples, and it premiered on August 2 on Colors TV and JioCinema.

Dilaik, who has also been a part of other reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Laughter Chefs, said she has always been authentic in front of the camera.

“I don’t have to create a facade or act differently, or think about what will be the impact if I say or do a certain thing; I don’t do any of it, I’m authentic, and so is our relationship,” she said.

"However, it's not necessary that in reality shows, it’s the actual reality, but there are a lot of things that are manoeuvred. For instance, if the audience has liked a certain thing, we get feedback, and then things are enhanced, moulded,” Dilaik added.