Rubina Dilaik says people called her chubby for having a ‘fat face’ during Chotti Bahu: ‘I've struggled with how I look'

Actor Rubina Dilaik is currently entertaining audiences with her quirky side on Laughter Chefs Season 2. In the second season of her YouTube talk show Kisine Bataya Nahi, Rubina recalled how she faced body shaming for having a “fat face” in the early days of her career and revealed how she navigated through it. Rubina Dilaik recalls being called chubby.

Rubina Dilaik on being called out for having ‘fat face’

While talking to Ankita Lokhande on the podcast, Rubina said, “When I used to do Chotti Bahu, people would call me ‘chubby,’ having a ‘fat face.’ I used to always tie my hair in plaits. I have struggled with this quotient of beauty. Yes, I have struggled with how I look. While attending award shows, I used to look at my comrades and colleagues nicely dressed up, and it used to take a lot for me to build that confidence that I can also fit in this.”

She added, “I have taken a hell of a lot of struggle and a hell of a journey to understand that I’m comfortable in my skin today. But it wasn’t always like this. I really thought something not good about myself. People say lip fillers to make them plump, Botox, threads—I studied each and everything so that I could convince myself whether I needed it or not.“

The actor revealed that she can now share this because she has realised that beauty is something you radiate from within. Ankita also weighed in on how she never quite understood the concept of beauty because, at home, whenever she used to ask her grandparents if she looked beautiful, they would jokingly call her a “monkey.”

Rubina Dilaik's recent work

Rubina began her acting career with the show Chotti Bahu and rose to fame with it. However, she became a household name with Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is currently part of Laughter Chefs Season 2, which also stars Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, and others. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh, the show continues to win audiences over with its delightful blend of cooking, conversation, and camaraderie.