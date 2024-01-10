New mom Rubina Dilaik shares pics of postpartum weight loss after C-section delivery: 'Proud of myself'

Rubina Dilaik and actor-husband Abhinav Shukla welcomed their daughters in November and revealed that the twins have turned a month-old in December. Rubina has now taken to Instagram to document her weight loss after giving birth via C-section. She spoke about how she was able to 'easily transition' her body after the delivery. She also shared pictures of her transition and a video of her workout. Also read: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on daughters turning a month old Rubina Dilaik shares her postpartum workout routine and reveals her achievements.

Rubina Dilaik on her weight loss journey

The actor wrote in her caption, "People laughed when I said, my body is my temple (but it didn’t bother me)… Just because of this awareness, I could easily transition from this life transforming journey of my pregnancy into postpartum as I was mindful about my body and its worth… Your body is what will carry you till your last day on Earth, worship it (fast forward from November 2023 to January 2024)."

Sharing her weight loss secrets, Rubina further wrote, "PS:- 10th day post my C-section I began post natal yoga, 15th day I went for my swimming session, 33rd day joined back my Pilates class and 36th day attempted headstand without support, and yes I am proud of myself." The actor was seen in the same black gym wear in the before and after pictures she shared of her workouts soon after giving birth in November and from this year.

Rubina, Abhinav introduce daughters Jeeva, Edhaa

On December 27, 2023, sharing pictures with their babies, along with some photos of the festivities at home, the couple wrote in identical Instagram posts, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels."

The actors had participated together in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, in which Rubina was the winner. Rubina and Abhinav married in Shimla in June 2018. The couple had announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post in September 2023.

