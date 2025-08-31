Rupali Ganguly recalls being body shamed for weighing 83 kg post son’s birth: ‘Mere himmat nahi hoti thi…'

Actor Rupali Ganguly has opened up about the time she had to face body-shaming after she gained weight following the birth of her son, Rudransh. Speaking with TellyTalkIndia, Rupali said that after she weighed 83 kg, she stopped looking in the mirror. She added that when a person's waist goes from 24 to 40 inches, "it feels strange." Rupali Ganguly talked about the changes in her body after her son's birth.

Rupali Ganguly on being bodyshamed after son's birth

Rupali shared that people called her "very fat", and it impacted her. She said, “After Rudransh, I was 83 kilo aur main mirror nahi dekhti thi. Kahin log ne bola, 'Tu toh itni moti ho gayi.' Random cheezein jo kahin jati woh aapko chu jati hai, especially being a woman (After Rudransh’s birth, I weighed 83 kg, and I wouldn’t look in the mirror. Some people even said, 'You have become very fat.' Random comments that you hear can really affect you, especially as a woman)."

Rupali on how she felt after gaining weight

She talked about the changes in her body after her son's birth. The actor added, “Mere himmat nahi hoti thi aayne ke samne aane ki and Ashwin was always very kind. Kind kya, he loved me. When you love somebody, you don’t see the body or anything, but I used to feel different. 24 se aapki waist jab 40 ki ho jaati hai ajeeb sa lagta hai (I didn’t have the courage to look at myself in the mirror, but Ashwin was always very kind. Not just kind, he loved me. When you truly love someone, you don’t look at their body. But I felt different. When your waist goes from 24 to 40 inches, it feels strange)."

About Rupali's personal life

Rupali married Ashwin Verma in February 2013. They welcomed their son Rudransh in August of the same year. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriage. 26-year-old Esha Verma lives in New Jersey, USA. According to her, her mother and Ashwin got married in 1997 and separated in 2008.

About Rupali's career

Rupali rose to fame as Monisha Sarabhai in the TV Show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has also starred in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Currently, she is playing the lead role of a Gujarati homemaker on the television show Anupamaa, which airs on Star Plus.