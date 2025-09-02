Rupali Ganguly slams Trump adviser Peter Navarro over casteist remark: 'Don’t drag Brahmins or India to hide your mess'

Television star Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in Anupamaa, has called out US President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro over his controversial comments about Brahmins and India. Rupali Ganguly condemns Donald Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, 's comments about Brahmins profiteering from Indians.

What did Peter Navarro say

Peter, in an interview with Fox News, stirred outrage by accusing "Brahmins of profiteering at the expense of the Indian people." His comments came while discussing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy stance. “Modi’s a great leader but I don’t understand why he’s getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when he’s the biggest democracy in the world… You’ve got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop. Yeah, and we’ll be watching that closely," Peter said.

Rupali reacts

Rupali didn’t hold back. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she posted a scathing response: “Let’s be clear! Brahmins aren’t responsible for your failed trade policies or America’s economic mess. Targeting a community with casteist jibes won’t hide your record of blunders. Don’t drag Brahmins or India to hide your mess. That old trick won’t work anymore, Indians stand united.”

This isn't the first time Rupali has used her platform to voice her opinions on social issues. Recently, she supported animal rights when the Supreme Court of India ordered stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be moved to shelter homes.

Sharing a heartfelt video with a stray dog, she wrote, “Ye Desh inka bhi hai. Ye Duniya inki bhi hai. Compassion and Kindness over hatred and cruelty. Jai Pashupatinath (This country and the world belongs to them as well).”

Rupali's Anupamaa remains on top

Meanwhile, Rupali’s show Anupamaa continues to dominate Indian television. This week the show retained the top spot on the TRP charts with a rating of 2.3, a testament to both her popularity and the show's gripping storytelling