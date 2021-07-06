Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Rupal Patel admitted to hospital, husband shares health update

Actor Rupal Patel, known for playing the matriarch Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has been admitted to a hospital. While the reason for her hospitalisation is not known, her husband Radha Krishan Dutt said that she is doing ‘fine’ now.

Rupal Patel was hospitalised a few days ago after she felt unwell and is expected to be discharged soon, India Today reports. Her husband, Radha Krishan Dutt, told the publication, “She is fine now… No worries.” A source close to her said that she is expected to return home from the hospital in the next three or four days.

Last year, Rupal was back in the news after musician Yashraj Mukhate made a viral rap video out of one of her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya scenes - Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. Soon, a second season of the long-running show was launched and she reprised her role of Kokila Modi. However, in just a month, she quit Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Rupal told SpotboyE that she was only asked to be a part of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 for a month. “And now that a month is over, I will be making my exit from the show which was planned. I said yes for this small journey in SNS 2 only because it’s my gratitude to all the fans of Kokilaben and Rupal Patel. I have received so much love from my audience especially for this character and the show that when makers came to me with this idea for joining and supporting them to uplift this it was my moral responsibility as a creative artist to say a yes for it,” she said.

Apart from television shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Rupal has been a part of films such as Antarnaad, Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda, Mammo and Samar.