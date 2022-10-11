Sajid Khan should be allowed to work in Bigg Boss 16 as he served his punishment: FWICE in letter to Anurag Thakur

Amid criticism of Sajid Khan's participation in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has come out in his support and written a letter to minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. In the letter, FWICE said that Sajid was banned for a year and has served the punishment. The ban was lifted in March 2019. (Also read: DCW chief Swati Maliwal demands Sajid Khan's ouster from show)

FWICE's letter came in response to the chief of Delhi Commission of Women Swati Maliwal's letter addressed to Anurag, in which she had urged ouster of Sajid from Bigg Boss 16, citing several allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

FWICE said in the letter that Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) had received the complaints against Sajid, and had suggested a one-year ban on Sajid. FWICE also agreed and imposed the ban after investigations by the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee at IFTDA. It added, "During this action initiated by the IFTDA and the FWICE, Sajid Khan was issued the non-cooperation from FWICE and was banned from working in the Film Industry for one year. Sajid Khan had co-operated with the IFTDA and FWICE and obeyed the decision of the POSH Committee. FWICE was satisfied with his behaviour during the period of his Ban and after the completion of the one year of this punishment the BAN on Shri Sajid Khan was lifted by the FWICE on 14.03.2019. Sajid Khan has now entered into the BIGG BOSS to earn his living."

"He has also gone through the tough trials of the POSH committee and a lot of humiliation during those trying days in social media and other public platforms. A person who has already suffered his punishment and obeyed the decision of the IFTDA and the FWICE cannot be again tried and punished for the same offence. He has all the right to survive and earn his living and hence he has joined the Bigg Boss show. It is therefore requested to you to kindly please allow Sajid Khan to work for the show Bigg Boss and do not initiate any action against him as per the appeal submitted by the Delhi Commission of Women," the letter concluded.

Sajid's participation on the show has trigerred strong reactions from different quarters. The show's producers, and even host Salman Khan, are receiving flak for providing the platform of Bigg Boss 16 to a man, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by nine women.

