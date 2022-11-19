Salman Khan says Shalin Bhanot will have to pay 2 crore to quit Bigg Boss 16: You will be known as a quitter and loser

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan will be seen giving Shalin Bhanot a pep talk in the upcoming episode. Earlier promos showed Shalin expressing his wish to quit the show. Talking about the same, Salman reminded Shalin of the consequences of doing the same and told him that Tina Dutta shouldn't be blamed for his exit. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta accuses Sumbul Touqeer Khan of taking advantage of her and Shalin Bhanot's fights

Colors shared the Bigg Boss 16 promo of the said episode with the caption, “Salman ne lagaayi Shalin ko fatkaar. Kya woh sunega unki baat (Salman gave Shalin a thrashing, will he listen to him)?” The promo opens with Salman reminding Shalin about the time he had entered the Bigg Boss house as a participant.

In the promo, Salman tells Shalin, “Jeetne aaye they aur quit karke jarahe ho? Your loss, that means you could not handle it. Dono taraf se mazak udna hai. Ek to 2 crore dene padenge, wo to aap dedoge. Aapko paiso ki koi kami hai nahi bhai. Aur quitter and loser ke naam se jaane jaoge, ki ye koi bhi kaam pura nahi kar pata, beech me chhod deta hai. Wo sab aapko gawara hai to you are more than welcome (You had come to win and now you are quitting? You will face humiliation from both sides. At one hand, you will have to pay ₹2 crore, that you don't mind since you have enough money. You will also be known as a quitter and loser who doesn't complete a task and quits halfway).”

Salman, however, made it clear that Tina Datta shouldn't be blamed for him quitting the show. "If Tina is playing the game, so be it, she is playing to win the show)," said Salman. He gave Shalin five minutes to think before taking a decision about quitting the show. He also made fun of how Shalin brags about knowing about medicine and law and said, “abey ladki obsess ho gai tumse, tumko yahi nahi pata hai (you didn't know a girl was obsessed with you).”

Shalin had earlier accused Tina of using him as a tissue paper. He also had a fight with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan recently and had told Salman that either MC Stan or he himself should leave the show.

A viewer commented on the promo, “Well done Shalin you stood by your words Bigg Boss ki hypocrisy dikha di Pura narrative change Kar rhe hai it's bad feeling jab Galti aap ki na ho phir jhukne ko Bola Jaye (This shows Bigg Boss' hypocrisy, you have changed the whole narrative. It's bad to be told to bend down even when you are not at fault).” “Another said, ”Shalin was so good and right yesterday can't believe I am appreciating him."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON