Saorabh Choughule suffers a fracture on his TV show: This won’t stop me from putting my best foot forward

On February 16, while shooting for his Marathi daily, actor Saorabh Choughule witnessed an accident. The actor fractured his leg during a running sequence that was being shot in the evening.

Talking about his accident, Choughule recalls, “There was a running sequence. My leg got caught in a pit hole and was twisted. However, I did not pay much heed to it. I kept going with the scene which led to my ankle getting swollen. After I realised that it is not normal, I was taken to the hospital. I got my X-ray and CT scan done. The doctors told me that it is a hairline fracture. They added that it will take 10 days to recover. Until then I have to take as much rest as possible for faster recovery.”

While the doctors may have consulted him to take rest, the actor instead is still working. He has been shooting for his scenes in the show with the help of a cast.

He adds, “I love my work and anything that comes along with it. I have been working hard towards my dreams and this little accident won’t stop me from entertaining people and putting on my best foot forward (laughs) to keep going because the show must go on. My entire team has been supportive and caring throughout the process. I hope to recover soon.”