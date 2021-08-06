Saumya Tandon shares rare pic of her husband on demand from fans, Aasif Sheikh leaves this comment

Saumya Tandon accepted her fans and followers' requests and shared a rare picture with her husband, Saurabh Devendra Singh. The throwback photo showed Saumya in a blue-red lehenga while Saurabh wore a navy blue suit.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I usually don’t share very personal pictures, another reason is that my husband hates clicking pictures . Since lot of people asked me why I don’t share picture with my husband. Here is one of the rare times he agreed to click a picture on an occasion." The picture got comments from her fans and also her Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai co-stars Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash V Gaud. "You two look good together," wrote Aasif. "Very elegant couple," wrote Rohitash.





Saumya and Saurabh got married in 2016. They had been dating for more than a decade before they tied the knot. The TV actor never confirmed her marriage and said she did not want her private life to “become a public spectacle”. She gave birth to her baby boy on January 14, 2019.

Saumya quit her hit comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai last year. Speaking to Hindustan Time about her exit, she had said, “I haven’t signed anything, and honestly I’m going to be picking and choosing carefully. I don’t have the incessant need to be seen on television every day. I have the desire to now really do something good and worthwhile, and I hope I get it. That’s going to be the quest now. There’s a lot of work around, but I’ll be choosy."

The actor was recently in news for a controversy surrounding her Covid-19 vaccination. She dismissed reports claiming that she used a fake identity card to get the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. She tweeted, "Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first Covid vaccine dose from A facility in Thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a centre near my house following proper procedures. Please don’t believe in unverified reports and claims."