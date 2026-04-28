‘Scared’ Akshay Kumar dances in heels to Laal Pari for 1st time; Farah Khan impressed: ‘Saari aurton ko salaam hai’

During the finale, after Jacqueline and Bhumi complained about Akshay pulling scary pranks on them, Jacqueline came up with a task as revenge. She asked Akshay to wear heels and dance for one minute, adding that if he stopped midway, he would have to credit ₹1 lakh to her account. At first, Akshay hesitated and said, “Pagal hai kya main pehanu? moch voch aajayegi (Are you mad? What if I twist my ankle). I have never done it in my life, I am very scared man.”

The grand finale of Wheel of Fortune saw host Akshay Kumar enjoying playful moments with actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan . A clip from the episode has now surfaced online, showing Akshay dancing in heels, and fans can’t keep calm.

Farah encouraged him to go ahead, and he eventually wore the heels with Jacqueline’s help. The actor then danced to his song Laal Pari from Housefull 4 while wearing red heels and was even seen twirling in them. Later, Farah and Bhumi also joined him. Farah then made him perform some footwork, which he executed with ease. After completing the one-minute challenge, Farah was seen bowing down to him and clapping, clearly impressed. The heels eventually broke, and Akshay added, “Saari aurton ko salaam hai, kaise pehante ho aap log (Salute to all the women. How do you manage to wear these?).”

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising Akshay for dancing in heels. One comment read, “Akshay dancing with heels wasn’t in my 2026 bingo card.” Another said, “All things aside, Akshay has never been insecure about his masculinity and we’ve got to appreciate that about him.” A fan wrote, “This seems so much fun,” while another added, “He can rock heels, he can rock a nose ring too. Truly an icon.” Another comment read, “Akki is always such a sport.”

About Wheel of Fortune The reality game show began in January this year and, after completing 65 episodes, concluded on April 27. The final episode also saw Akshay getting emotional as the team presented him with a montage of his memorable moments with contestants. The actor was seen teary-eyed as he thanked the audience for their love.