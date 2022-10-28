Shailesh Lodha talks about why he quit Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, calls himself 'sentimental fool'

For 14 years, Shailesh Lodha was the star of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor played the narrator and titular character of the popular sitcom since the show began in 2008 till a few months ago. Earlier this year, Shailesh quit the show rather unceremoniously. In a new interview, the actor has opened up on his departure and called himself a sentimental fool for getting attached to it. Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is most-liked Hindi TV show, despite new Taarak Mehta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and watched sitcoms on Hindi television. Created by Asit Kumar Modi, it has been on air on Sab TV since 2008. Following Shailesh’s exit from the show, he has been replaced by Sachin Shroff in the role. The show also stars Dilip Joshi, Bhavya Gandhi, Amit Bhatt, and Munmun Datta.

Speaking to Sidhharth Kannan, Shailesh said he grew attached to the show over the years. “We Indians are emotional so attachment is natural. I call myself an emotional idiot. I am sentimental fool. You work on something for 14 years, attachment is natural.”

When asked why he quit the show suddenly, Shailesh recited a couplet by Bashir Badr: ‘Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yon hi koi bewafaa nahi hota (There must have been some compulsion, nobody betrays one just like that)’. He then added, “It’s not like I won’t talk about why I left the show but I am waiting for the right time.”

Recently, a report by Ormax Media found that despite the new Taarak Mehta, the show remains popular with the audience. Ormax Media shared the list of most-liked Hindi TV shows for the week ending September 16 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stood on top. It is when Sachin took over as Taarak Mehta in the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON