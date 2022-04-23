Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar invests in startup she missed out on the show, reveals her second regret

Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and one of the sharks on Shark Tank India, has invested in the startup of farmer Pandurang Taware. Taking to Instagram, Namita posted a photo with Pandurang and others. She also revealed that she regretted not investing in Pandurang and Kamlesh Ghumare, also called Jugaadu Kamlesh, on the show. (Also Read | Namita Thapar reveals she has invested in a brand that Ashneer Grover nabbed on Shark Tank: 'I got in touch with them')

Sharing the picture, Namita captioned her post, "A positive start to my weekend… my 2 regrets during shark tank were Jugaadu Kamlesh & Pandurang Taware, 2 incredible farmers from Maharashtra. Today I have invested in Pandurang’s company that is working towards a super cause that is close to my heart - Agro Tourism - excited to partner with him to help pan India farmers show the beauty of our villages to the world ! #proudindian @agritourismindia @pandurangtaware."

Reacting to the post, Kamlesh dropped red heart and fire emojis. A fan wrote, "What an amazing gesture….Hope this inspires other investors to venture into one of the most neglected industries of India. This is truly inspiring…#All the best Pandurang’s Team."

Another fan commented, "Great things...I felt the same during the show tym..as it was for the development for India, any of the sharks should have invested and they were very loyal and humble during the presentation." "More power to you!!" wrote a person.

"Wow...glad to know, loved their mission and pure heart with which they are working on it. Great decision.. all the best," said an Instagram user. A fan wrote, "This is a very solid Idea and when both of them appears on Shark Tank, I was absolutely confident that one of the sharks will surely invest in their Idea. But it was heartbreaking to see none shows interest at that point of time. Agriculture has lot of potential in many ways and if given the right direction, farmers can contribute a lot in the country's growth. Now, it is good to see that you finally joined their hands. Best of luck to all of you."

Earlier, speaking with Rohan Joshi on his YouTube show, Namita had revealed another deal that she regretted missing. "I regretted missing out on the TagZ deal--the popped, the chips with the healthy angle to it, the dip which was delicious. We really fought hard for it and we lost by like .25%. But then the three or four deals that I lost out but after the show got done I got in touch with them and invested in them. So no regrets anymore," she had said.

Apart from Namita, Shark Tank India also featured Ashneer Grover (co-founder of BharatPe), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder and CEO), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth) and Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart).

