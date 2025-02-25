Menu Explore
Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh turn show set into a dance party. Watch

ByRiya Sharma
Feb 25, 2025 07:53 PM IST

Shark Tank India's sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh's video dancing to Maahi Ve has fans guessing the best dancer among them.

Shark Tank India's judges, or "sharks," Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh, are often seen engaging in heated arguments during the show. However, it seems they share a great bond outside the studio. Anupam recently treated fans to a fun video showcasing their off-screen camaraderie as they danced together.

Shark Tank India's sharks groove to Shah Rukh Khan's song Maahi Ve.(Instagram)
Shark Tank India's sharks groove to Shah Rukh Khan's song Maahi Ve.(Instagram)

(Also Read: Aman Gupta asks ‘where is Shraddha Kapoor?’ as her jewellery brand make a pitch at Shark Tank India season 4)

Aman, Anupam, Namita, Vineet dance to Maahi Ve

On Tuesday, Anupam Mittal took to Instagram to share a video of himself entering the studio alongside Namita, Vineeta, and Aman. However, instead of walking in normally, the group was seen grooving to the iconic Bollywood song Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho, originally featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta. Aman was spotted carrying a speaker from his company, Boat, on his shoulder, setting the mood for a dance session. As the video progressed, the sharks flaunted their dance moves on the sofa, while Anupam was seen dancing on the table.

The internet quickly reacted to the entertaining video, with many users picking their favourite dancer among the sharks. One comment read, "Anupam and Namita can easily rock Bollywood too." Another user joked, "Never doubted that Anupam Mittal would be the best dancer at a wedding!" A fan humorously remarked, "That's a billion dollars dancing on stage." Another comment read, "Wow! What an amazing dance! Great to see all of you happy after such a hard-working day."

About Shark Tank India

The business reality television series features aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of investors, known as sharks, who decide whether to invest. The show is currently in its fourth season, featuring Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Vineeta Singh, along with two new sharks: Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, and Viraj Bahl, founder and CEO of Veeba. Additionally, Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki have replaced Rahul Dua as the presenters of Shark Tank India Season 4.

