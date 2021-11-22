Shraddha Arya twirls and laughs with husband Rahul Nagal in their unseen engagement pics

Television actor Shraddha Arya, who recently tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal, on Monday shared some unseen pictures from their engagement. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha dropped a series of photos featuring her and Rahul.

In the pictures, Shraddha was seen laughing, resting her head on Rahul's chest, holding hands, and twirling. One of the pictures also showed Rahul putting the engagement ring on Shraddha's finger.

In the photos, Shraddha wore a red and beige suit along with traditional jewellery. Rahul opted for a blue and cream coloured ethnic wear. Sharing the post, Shraddha captioned it, "If you’re Married & you’re happy, Raise your hand !!! (clapping hands emojis) ;) #ShraddhaAryaNagal."

Shraddha and Rahul got married on November 16. She has been sharing pictures on Instagram from her wedding ceremonies. Recently, sharing photos from their reception she had written, "Commander and Mrs Nagal #RashInLove." While Shraddha opted for a grey saree, Rahul sported a black suit.

She had also shared pictures from her wedding day. Shraddha was dressed a maroon and golden lehenga along with traditional jewellery. Rahul wore a white sherwani and a red turban. She had captioned the post, "#JustMarried #ShraddhaAryaNagal."

Shraddha had also shared photos from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Earlier, in a video from her ceremony, that emerged online, Shraddha and Rahul were teased by the guests on stage. When she arrived, Shraddha had asked Rahul to help her get on the stage. “Rahul, mujhe uthao (Rahul lift me up),” she had said. Rahul stepped down from the stage and helped her.

Her husband Rahul isn't from the entertainment industry. Earlier, a source told Hindustan Times, “He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love.”

Also Read | Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal wrap their arms around each other at wedding reception. See photos

Shraddha rose to popularity with Kundali Bhagya. She has acted in several television serials including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl.