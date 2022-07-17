Shruti Panwar: Today, the pace of work has altered

With a career spanning over 25 years, including a variety of films and TV shows, actor Shruti Panwar is glad to have been able to balance her work and life well.

“I started way back in the late 90s and a very different type of content was being made then. There were weekly or bi-weekly shows and we artistes had umpteen time for ourselves. Saadi si zindagi thhi, simple and away from any rat-race,” she says.

The Raaz and Aetbaar actor adds, “Today the pressure is high as makers have to create a bank of episodes so we are working for almost a full-month. The pace of work has altered but I have no qualms as one should learn to go with the flow else will be left behind. Then too I enjoyed my profession to the fullest and today again it’s same for me,”

Panwar has dabbled in both TV and films. “I never categorised my work. From which ever medium I was getting an opportunity to try something different I never thought twice. That’s more the reason I was able to take my craft to the next level. Doing films is surely is a different ball game — you get a bound script and all. It’s never same for TV as things can change overnight but that’s the way it functions.”

She recalls, “Recently, I was shooting for a historical show and I had a morning call time. Whole day I was dressed up for my character in heavy costume and jewellery but the shoot couldn’t happen. Such things are a part and parcel of our work.”

Hailing from Dehradun, Panwar was on a break before joining her new project. “After wrapping Sasural Genda Phool 2, I was offered Punyashlok Ahilyabai and I was on a roll. So, after my short vacay in the hills with my son, I was back on the sets doing what I love the most — that is acting.