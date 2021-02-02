Shruti Sharma: The way this industry has accepted me, it makes me so emotional

Lucknow lass and actor Shruti Sharma, who was last seen in shows ‘Gathbandhan’, ‘Nazar-2’ and Telugu film ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Atreya’, is waiting for her big Bollywood debut in 2021.

“It’s been three years since I came from Lucknow to the city of dreams to become an actor after proving it to my father that I can act and this is my calling! I remember doing two plays with my friends back in Lucknow to understand the concept of theatre, acting, backstage and more,” said the pretty actor.

Talking about her first Bollywood film, Shruti who would be seen playing an important character, said, “The film is being produced by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga along with Shobha and Ekta (Kapoor) maam and is titled ‘Pagglait’. Based in Lucknow, it’s a beautiful story of relationships. It has a brilliant cast including Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Jameel Khan and others. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut in Hindi films. I feel excited to make my debut with Guneet ma’am and that too from my hometown.”

Currently, Shruti is busy with her daily soap. “I truly feel lucky to have been getting quality work with good stories to tell. My ongoing show ‘Namak Issk Ka’ has again given me a character with so many shades and I’m thoroughly enjoying doing it. Though I’m just a beginner and an outsider, who started with an acting-based reality show, but today, the way this industry has accepted me, it makes me so emotional and happy at the same time,’ shared Shruti.