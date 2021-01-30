IND USA
Shubhaavi Choksey (Sourced photo)
tv

Shubhaavi Choksey: I want to play younger characters with fun elements

Trained Bharatnatyam exponent and actor Shubhaavi Choksey, known for her roles in film ‘Dhadak’ along with shows like ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’ and latest one being ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, feels life takes its own course and keeps one moving on the right path.
By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST

Trained Bharatnatyam exponent and actor Shubhaavi Choksey, known for her roles in film ‘Dhadak’ along with shows like ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’ and latest one being ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, feels life takes its own course and keeps one moving on the right path.

“I remember when I just accompanied my friend for an ad audition and ended up doing the commercial. At first, I refused but when I got to know that the ad will fetch me five thousand rupees, that too way back in the year 2000, I agreed. Doing that commercial gave me almost double of my pocket money in those days,” said ‘Kahanii Ghar Ghar Ki’ actor.

Talking about her modelling days Shubhaavi further adds, “My father had permitted me to take on commercials on a condition that I would save all my money and go abroad for my master’s degree. So, it was my college and commercials that kept me all busy. Also, I was not permitted to take up TV so, I refused ‘Kyunkii Saas Bhi…’ offer twice before finally accepting it after my college was done.”

Shubhaavi now wants to play roles of her age and wants to leave behind the image (protagonist’s mother) of her last show. She feels she is very young to play older roles on screen. “I am an actor first and age is just a number. I got opportunities to play very serious and elderly roles at very early stage of my career. I had played mother to actors who were elder to me (laughs). So, now I want to play younger characters with fun elements. Also, today we definitely have better opportunities and realistic stories to tell so I am all game to work across mediums including theatre and web,” said Shubhaavi who played female lead Anand L Rai’s telefilm, ‘One Night Stand.’

