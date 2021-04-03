Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband says he confided in her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary about marital problems

Actor Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli, has spoken about her daughter, Palak, reuniting with her father, Raja Chaudhary, for the first time in 13 years recently. Abhinav said that both Palak and Reyansh -- his son with Shweta -- have been kept away from their fathers and that he bonded with Raja after his own troubles with Shweta began.

Abhinav has accused Shweta of not allowing him to meet Reyansh, amid ongoing differences between the two. He said recently that the last time he met Reyansh was in October.

He told SpotboyE in an interview that he is happy that Palak got to meet her father, to whom Shweta was married from 1998 to 2007. She married Abhinav in 2013.

He said, "I am very happy. And this should be a strong message not only to Shweta but all the parents realise from Palak and Raja's meeting that even after you keep a child away for 13 years from the father the child will meet and hug him and click a selfie which she did. Palak is such a makeup enthusiast, a fashion diva and so good with her styling. But did people notice a daughter's face that day. No make-up and fashion, just love for her father. After 13 years also if your daughter is meeting her biological father with this much love then what is the point of keeping me away from my son?"

Denying that he sought Raja's advice amid his tussle with Shweta, he said, "It's not at all true. I definitely had a message conversation with Raja but the first one to initiate was him." He said that Raja asked him about the 'drama', and he 'told him everything'. "

Also read: Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli on her domestic violence accusations: 'On the contrary, she beat me'

"The pattern he and I had to go through. I told him that I used to think that you were wrong but today I realise that even I am being separated from my child. I will not say Raja was perfect and Shweta was at fault during their split. But I would definitely say one thing which is common between me and him that our children were forcefully separated. And depression of being separated from the child is very severe which I can tell you by my own experience," he said.

Shweta in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble spoke about the effect that her failed marriages have had on her children. She said that Palak lives with the trauma of having seen her getting beaten up and that Reyansh is aware of the police and courts, even at the age of four.

