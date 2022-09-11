Shweta Tiwari says she advises daughter Palak Tiwari to not marry: 'I don't believe in the institution of marriage'

Shweta Tiwari has said that she no longer believes in the institution of marriage, and even advises her daughter Palak Tiwari to not marry. Shweta shares Palak with her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary, whom she married in 1998. Shweta filed for divorce from Raja in 2007, and accused him of domestic violence. Also Read| Palak Tiwari's father Raja Chaudhary says she is either too busy or ignoring him

Shweta Tiwari tied the knot once again with actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013 after dating for almost three years; they welcomed a son, Reyansh Kohli, in 2016. However, she separated from Abhinav in 2019 after filing a domestic violence complaint against him. In a recent interview, the actor said that she did try to save her first marriage, but did not waste time on the second. She said she has now lost faith in the idea of marriage.

She told ETimes, "I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage." She noted that she doesn't think every marriage is bad, but wants to tell her daughter to do what makes her happy without worrying about societal pressure.

Shweta also spoke about her journey of being a single parent and the criticism she faced for her failed marriages. She said, "A confident woman is often mistaken for being aggressive and arrogant... A lot of people criticise me for two failed marriages. There are many, who are three or four-time divorced, but no one talks about them because they are not in the limelight. People accuse celebrities more. The only support I have ever had is that I never stopped working and I am financially independent...I thank God that I am a working woman."

Shweta will soon be seen portraying a single mother on screen in Main Hoon Aparajita. The show follows Shweta's titular character as she raises her family of three daughters single-handedly. The actor will reunite with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Manav Gohil in the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON