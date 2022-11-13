Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's wife Alesia Raut pens moving note: 'You were the only man who held my hand without fear'

Alesia Raut, model and wife of late actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has penned a note on how she would love him till her last breath. The two had tied the knot in 2017. Siddhaanth died on Friday after he collapsed in the gym while working out. Also read: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s daughter Diza performs last rites with Alesia Raut

Sharing their first picture together on Instagram, Alisia wrote on Sunday, “I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_ . -24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now). You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention. Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, Mark, Diza by all.”

She added, "Loving son, Loving brother, Loving father to your kids, Loving husband, Loving friend. I know you will be always guiding me as an angel. You are in a happy and peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me true meaning of love."

Alesia Raut penned a note in memory of Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi.

Actor Tannaz Irani commented on the post, “Awwwwww this is so beautiful. You are blessed to have experienced such love. Good be with you always. And your angel will always be there to guide you forever! May his soul rest in peace!” Diandra Soares of Bigg Boss 8 fame wrote, “The love that pours out of every word you've penned down ally. So much love, strength, divinity.... his love will always guide you all. You've been one of the strongest most brave women I've ever come across. So much love & power to you, may his soul rest in eternal peace.” Model Candice Pinto also wrote, “he will always be your guiding light and his love will always surround you and everyone that he touched. We love you Ally.”

Siddhaanth starred in many TV shows like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na. He died of a heart attack at 46.

