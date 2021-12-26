Smriti Irani welcomes daughter’s fiance to ‘madcap family’, warns him: ‘You have to deal with me for a saas’

Union minister and actor Smriti Irani has welcomed her soon-to-be son-in-law Arjun Bhalla into the family, but it was not without a warning. Smriti Irani warned him in an Instagram post, reminding fans of her most famous project, the popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Smriti shared a picture of her step-daughter Shanelle and her fiance Arjun Bhalla posing together happily. Another image also showed Arjun proposing to her. Shanelle is Smriti's husband's daughter from his first marriage.

Sharing the picture, Smriti wrote on Instagram late Saturday, “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our madcap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings.”

Smriti Irani played the lead role in one of the earliest Ekta Kapoor’s serials - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She played the righteous matriarch Tulsi Virani on the show, which aired from 2000 to 2008. The TV show that topped popularity charts, showcased the different equations that mothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, and sons-in-law share in Indian families.

Earlier this year, Smriti shared a video from the show and wrote on Instagram, “We had made a promise ‘Phir Milenge (we will meet again)’, a promise we could not keep… 21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!”

In 2000, the show premiered with Amitabh Bachchan’s now popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. It was with the lead character Mihir (essayed by Amar Upadhyay at the time), that the ratings shot up.

