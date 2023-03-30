Snowfall fans were left heartbroken after the death of fan-favourite character Jerome in the previous episode. In the latest episode of Season 6, “Charnel House,” we see a grief-stricken Louie, who is still mourning the loss of her husband, and everyone is trying to pick up the pieces. Snowfall Season 6's latest episode leaves fans heartbroken with Jerome's death(Twitter/SnowfallFX)

Grieving Louie struggles to cope with Jerome's death

The episode opens with the transportation of Jerome's body to a funeral home for preparation, causing Louie to once again break down in tears. Throughout the episode, Louie remains emotionally consumed by her late husband, displaying cold and at times combative behaviour towards Cissy, who pleads for an end to their feud. This behaviour persists during a conversation with Teddy about a potential meeting and continues during their actual meeting later in the episode. Louie's deep grief over Jerome's loss is evident, leaving uncertainty about its impact on those around her.

Franklin's mission to find Teddy becomes more urgent with Gustavo's life at stake

Meanwhile, Gustavo assists Franklin in his search for Teddy, while simultaneously facing his own difficulties. Wanda surprises Leon with unexpected news, and it seems that Teddy's situation may be worsening without direct involvement from Franklin or Louie.

Louie's loss of Jerome has made her colder and angrier. She has nothing more to lose, and her only concern is avenging Jerome's death. Franklin, who is still trying to find Teddy, has to contend with Louie's wrath, which makes his mission even more challenging.

Louie vows revenge on Franklin at Jerome's funeral

Louie disregards Cissy's plea for peace with Franklin and openly vows to kill him at Jerome's funeral. Despite uncertainty about her next move, it's clear that she won't rest until Jerome's death is avenged.

Franklin's mission to find Teddy has become more urgent, with Gustavo's life on the line. He needs to find Teddy before anyone else does, or else he risks losing his friend and partner. Gustavo is now in a position where he has to give up Teddy if he wants to survive. However, this is not an easy decision for Gustavo, given his loyalty to Teddy.

Snowfall fans can expect an intense and dramatic conclusion to the series

Snowfall fans can expect more bloodshed in the coming episodes as the war between the Saints and Teddy intensifies. With Louie now out for revenge, Franklin's mission to find Teddy becomes even more complicated. It is unclear how this will all end, but fans can expect a dramatic conclusion to the series.

Snowfall Season 6's latest episode, "Charnel House," shows a grieving Louie, who is still mourning the loss of Jerome. Her coldness and anger make it challenging for anyone to reason with her, including Franklin and Cissy. With Louie out for revenge and Franklin's mission to find Teddy becoming more urgent, Snowfall fans can expect an intense and dramatic end to the series.

