Sophie Turner celebrates pride month: 'Time isn’t straight and neither am I'

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner recently celebrated pride month on Instagram. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Emmy-nominated actor shared a post with several captions and animated stickers. She is married to singer Joe Jonas and the couple has a daughter.

Sophie's captions included, "it's mutha****in #pride month babaaaayyyyy" and "time isn't straight and neither am I". Her stickers read "move, I'm gay", "bi pride" and "gay pride", alongside a rainbow sticker.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to her post on Instagram Stories. One wrote, "sophie turner reminding everyone she’s bi via about twenty insta story gifs, we love to see it", while another said, "sophie turner confirmed bi??? happy pride i love it". A third tweeted, "Waiiiiit a damn minute.. is this Sophie Turner coming out as bi ?? Nothing but respect for the queen in the north."

In an interview with Rolling Stones in 2019, Sophie had said, "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28. Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."

Sophie has joined the cast of the HBO Max series The Staircase. It also stars Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt. Since wrapping up the role of Sansa Stark on GOT in 2019, she appeared in Quibi's plane crash drama Survive, and the revenge thriller Heavy.

Sophie tied the knot with Joe in May 2019 in Las Vegas. The couple welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July last year.