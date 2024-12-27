Srishty Rode was hospitalised due to pneumonia in Europe: ‘Was scared if I’d even make it home’

Actor Srishty Rodes’ trip to Europe took a dramatic turn when she was hospitalised because of pneumonia. The actor shared that her condition deteriorated, adding that at one point she was not even sure if she would be able to return to India. Also read: Srishty Rode regrets participating in 'boring' Bigg Boss 12, says 'I was in the wrong season' Srishty Rode was part of Bigg Boss 12.

Srishty Rode’s Insta update

Srishty, who was sharing pictures from her trip on Instagram, took to Instagram to share the health update. She also posted several pictures and videos showing her from the hospital bed.

“I wanted to share something real with you all. While I’ve been posting happy moments from my Europe trip, there’s a part of the story I haven’t shared—something much harder,” Srishty wrote.

She added, “I got seriously sick with pneumonia while in Amsterdam, and it hit me hard. My oxygen levels suddenly dropped, and I was in the hospital, fighting so hard…scared that if I’d even make it home. My condition got so bad that my visa expired before I could leave. After a long struggle, I finally made it back to Mumbai, but I’m still in recovery. Pneumonia takes time, and my doctors say it could take months, but I’m pushing through”.

The actor shared that she is still weak and is working on getting healthy again. “I’m still weak, but I’m hopeful and working on getting better. I want to thank everyone who reached out while I was away from social media. Your support means the world to me. I’m so grateful for all of you, and I’ll be back stronger soon,” she shared.

Fans get worried

As soon as she shared the update, her well-wishers came forward to express their concerns and send good wishes her way.

Anita Hassanandani wrote, “Speedy recovery babe”.

One fan wrote, “I hope you are well now. But there's a question coming in my mind, Who was taking pictures and videos while you were in this hard condition there?”

Another user shared, “Oh my goodness! My sweet shining star! I literally don’t have the strength to swipe through these posts, stopped at the third. Unbearable for me to see you like this. Here I thought you were living your best life in Europe, I’m so sorry you have to go through this. I wish you a speedy recovery and I will pray that you feel better very soon. Sending you so so much of love”, with one mentioning, “Get well soon as it is not advisable to roam like this during winter in Europe”.

“Please take good care and get back to better health,” ️one user shared, with another writing, "Please take care of yourself”.

Srishty has been a part of several television shows such as Yeh Ishq Haaye, Choti Bahu 2, Punar Vivah, Ishqbaaz, and others. Post Bigg Boss 12, she also had a brief stint on The Kapil Sharma Show.