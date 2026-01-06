Sudha Chandran reacts to being trolled for viral jagran video: ‘I am not here to justify’

Actor Sudha Chandran left many taken aback after videos from a religious gathering (jagran) went viral, showing her overwhelmed by intense emotions during a spiritual trance. The actor has now revealed that she was trolled after the videos surfaced, with several users dismissing the episode as mere drama. However, Sudha has made it clear that she does not feel the need to justify herself to anyone. Earlier this week, several videos of Sudha surfaced on social media, which showed the actor in a trance-like state while attending a jagran.

Sudha speaks up

During an interview with Zoom, Sudha spoke about her experience, and getting trolled after the videos gained attention on social media. She said that several social media users dismissed her spiritual trance as “fake” and “drama.”

Talking about it, Sudha said, “I am not here to justify. I have my perception towards life. I have certain connections that I respect. Mujhe logon se koi lena dena nahi hai. Joh troll karte hai, acchi baat hai, khush rahe apne zindagi mein (I don't care about those people. The ones who are trolling, good for them. Be happy). What about those millions of people who could connect and resonate with it? Mere liye woh important hai (For me, that is important).”

Sudha stated that she is not answerable to anyone’s questions or trolls, adding that she is a self-made woman and will continue living her life with dignity, respect and blessings from the divine.

The Naagin actor added, “In my life, I have never thought about log kya bolenge. Even after my accident, logon ne kaha tha ki kya bewakoofi kar rahi ho tum (Even after my accident, people said I was being foolish for the activities I did). Lekin jab wahi ek success story ban jata hai, log usi ke baare mein charcha karte hai (But once it becomes a success story, people only talk about it).”

Sudha Chandran's viral video at jagran

Several attendees at the gathering were seen trying to stop her, but she was seen biting them. In the clips, she appeared to be spiritually possessed during the devotional moment.

Sudha was seen jumping around the hall, unable to control her emotions. She was seen wearing a red and white saree, along with a headband across her forehead that read Jai Mata Di. The actor appeared to be emotionally overwhelmed and lost control of her movements as the bhajan continued.

In recent times, Sudha gained popularity for her performance as scheming mother Yamini Raheja in the first two seasons of Naagin. She has also featured in shows such as Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Mata Ki Chowki, Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti, among others.