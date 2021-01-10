Sudhanshu Pandey: There’s still a spill over of regression in many shows

That TV content has been labelled regressive isn’t something new, and while actor Sudhanshu Pandey agrees that it has been happening for a long time, he sees a ray of hope. “Things are now progressing but slowly, as this change can’t happen overnight,” he notes.

In fact, this is the sole reason the actor himself stayed away from TV, and returned to the medium only last year with a show that he felt offered him something new.

“I won’t deny there’s still a spill over of that regression in many shows, but I think the change is inevitable and we can see that happening with the kind of new content that’s coming up. In today’s time, content from all over the world is accessible with just a push of a button, so why would viewers settle for something not good enough?,” he asks.

Elaborating, Pandey adds that every five years, a new generation of viewers comes up and there’s a change in mindset. Hence, he calls for a proper revamp of content and approach to keep things moving.

“We’ve to keep telling relevant stories. But if we’re stuck to the same old thing because it did well earlier, now when out thoughts have evolved, those will obviously seem regressive. TV has immense reach and the power to influence minds...it should be used wisely,” he suggests.

Having enjoyed audience appreciation with over 40 films in his career, Pandey confesses that the kind of feedback he’s getting for his TV show is “unfathomable”. He’s glad that the show has “formed a connect with the audience”.

Talk of long-format shows that run for years and how they tend to get monotonous, Pandey agrees that when is on air for so long with the same cast, team and subject, “it becomes creatively impossible to be able to bring variety for that long, as everything has a limit”.

However, he’s quick to add that hell continue with his stint on TV as long as his show is doing well and he’s satisfied creatively. “But it won’t be for very long because I’d definitely not like monotony. I’ll take time out for web and films, too. In fact, I had a few web releases (Hundred and The Casino) last year, and now I’m doing a Tamil film that stars Prabhudheva where I play the villain. There’s a Hindi film in the pipeline, but I can’t talk much about it,” he concludes.

