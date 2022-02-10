Sunil Grover shares health update after multiple bypass surgeries, Gauahar Khan says ‘we love you’

Sunil Grover, who recently underwent four bypass surgeries, thanked his fans and well-wishers for their prayers. He shared a health update on Twitter and said that he is in the process of ‘healing’.

“Bhai treatment theek ho gaya, meri chal rahi hai healing, aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali (My treatment went well, I am in the process of healing. I am filled with gratitude for all your prayers. Let’s have a round of applause),” he wrote.

Gauahar Khan, who starred alongside Sunil in the Amazon Prime series Tandav, shared his tweet and wrote, “Health and prosperity. We love you, Sunil!” Fans also wished him a speedy recovery.

Health and prosperity 🤗💛 we love u Sunil ! 🙏🏻🦋 https://t.co/sfPqFUw4ts — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 10, 2022

Last week, Sunil was discharged from the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai after undergoing four bypass surgeries. PTI reported that his diagnosis was a ‘very minor heart episode (NSTEMI) as heart enzyme (troponin T) level was elevated’. He was also said to have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Initially he was managed with medicine by Dr Santosh Dora, senior cardiologist and Dr Vijay D’Silva director, critical care and medical affairs, to stabilise him. Subsequently, 12 days later, he underwent a coronary angiogram by Dr Dora. It showed blockages in all three major heart ( coronary ) arteries with 100% block in two arteries and 70-90% block in third artery. His heart function was normal and fortunately, there was no damage to heart muscle,” the hospital said in a statement.

Dr Ramakanta Panda, head of Asian Heart Institute, said that he ‘recovered well’ from his surgeries. “Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries, his long-term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life,” he said.

Sunil is known for shows such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He starred in films such as Pataakha and Bharat.

(With inputs from PTI)

