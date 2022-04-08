Home / Entertainment / Tv / Superstar Singer 2: 'Naughty' 10-year-old contestant asks Alka Yagnik why she's wearing 'itna saara paisa'. Watch
  • Superstar Singer 2 promo shows contestant Rituraj questioning judge Alka Yagnik's choice of jewellery on the show. 
Alka Yagnik and Rituraj on Superstar Singer 2.&nbsp;
Updated on Apr 08, 2022 05:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The second season of singing reality show Superstar Singer is all set to begin from April 23. A new promo featuring 10-year-old contestant Rituraj shows how he didn't mince words while interacting with the judges or the band. He even commented on singer Alka Yagnik's coin-themed jewellery. Also read: Himesh Reshammiya’s old photo with Alka Yagnik surfaces online, fans think he is ageing backwards

The promo opens with Rituraj walking towards the stage in a black tee and shorts paired with a sleeveless pink jacket. Alka Yagnik, who is one of the judges along with Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali, asks about him saying, “Ye kaun aaya badmash bachcha (who is this naughty kid)?” Rituraj questions her back, “Aapke kandho pe itna sara paisa kyu laga hua hai? (why are there so many c your shoulders)?" Alka, checks herself to notice that she is wearing a coin necklace around her shoulders which made Rituraj curious. She bursts into laughter.

Rituraj leaves the judges surprised with his singing abilities as he sings the Chitchor song Jab Deep Jale Aana, originally sung by KJ Yesudas and Hemlata. However, he stops in between to correct the band, saying, “Thoda tempo thoda zyada hai.” Commenting on him, Himesh said, “humare legendary musicians ne bil faad diya 10 saal ke bachche ne (a 10-year-old boy has questioned our legendary musicians).”

At the end of the promo, Rituraj is also seen touching Himesh's cardboard cutout, making it fall on the floor.

Sony shared the promo with the caption, "Apne bindaas attitude se sabko entertain karne, aa raha hai 10 saal ka Rituraj from Calicut aapse milne #SuperstarSinger2 mein 23rd April se Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf sony par (10-year-old Rituraj is coming from Calicut to entertain you with his carefree attitude on Superstar Singer 2 from April 23 at 8pm on Sunday and Saturday)."

