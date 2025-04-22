Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Lalit Manchanda dies by suicide in Meerut

Actor Lalit Manchanda, who played key roles in TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Crime Patrol, was found dead at his house in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. A News18 report states that the police have confirmed his cause of death as suicide. Lalit Manchanda has reportedly played supporting roles in several TV shows and films.

Lalit Manchanda found dead by suicide

The report states that Lalit was found dead at his home on April 21. Local law enforcement responded promptly after receiving a report about the incident. His body was reportedly found hanging. After being taken into custody, his body was transferred to a local facility for postmortem examination. No suicide note was found at the scene. And preliminary findings suggested there was no evidence of foul play or third-party involvement.

Police have reportedly begun speaking to Lalit’s family and close friends as part of the investigation. They are also examining the circumstances surrounding the death. With no suicide note found, the police are looking into mental health and recent events in Lalit’s life, the report states. Those close to him have reportedly claimed that Lalit was dealing with mental stress and personal challenges in the last few months. Further details are awaited.

On Tuesday, the official Instagram account of CINTAA shared a post confirming Lalit’s death: “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Lalit Manchanda (member since 2012)."

About Lalit Manchanda

An NDTV report states that Lalit has starred in several Bollywood films and TV shows in supporting roles. He was also recently working on a web series. He had a role in the long-running comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and was known for portraying the role of a father in DD National channel's Sevanchal Ki Premkatha. He also played key roles in TV shows like India's Most Wanted, Crime Patrol and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others.