Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi reacts to his weight loss story going viral. Here’s what he said

Actor Dilip Joshi, widely recognised as Jethalal from the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been making waves with his 16 kg weight loss in just 45 days - all without hitting the gym or following a strict diet. The actor has broken his silence on his fitness routine, which is trending on social media. Dilip Joshi is best known for starring in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Dilip reacts to viral weight loss story

Recently, Dilip stepped out in Mumbai to attend an event. As Dilip Joshi posed on the red carpet, photographers at the event asked him the secret behind his remarkable weight loss. He laughed and responded to the buzz on social media.

“Areey, 1992 mein kiya tha bhai, abhi pata nahi kissi ne social media pe chala diya yaar (Oh, it was in 1992, brother. I don't know who put it on social media now),” Dilip said.

Following which, photographers told him that it is trending on social media right now. Dilip acknowledged the same with a chuckle, and thanked them before heading inside the venue.

“Jethu the og,” wrote one fan in the comment section, with another sharing, “Wow”.

In news for weight loss

Dilip Joshi recently made headlines for his 16 kg weight loss in just 45 days. The 57-year-old actor attributed his transformation to a simple yet disciplined daily routine. In a 2023 interview with Mashable India, Dilip revealed that his secret lay in a 45-minute daily workout.

He said that he shed 16 kilograms in just one and a half months. While working a regular office job at the time, the actor made it a habit to run daily on his way back home, proving that consistency and simple habits can lead to significant results.

Talking about his simple yet dedicated fitness routine, Dilip said, "I used to go to work, change at the swimming club, and run across Marine Drive to Oberoi (the hotel) in the rain, and then go back. I would jog the whole way, and it used to take me 45 minutes. I lost 16 kgs in one and a half months.”

A film kept Dilip motivated in the weight loss journey. He stayed consistent with his routine to prepare for his character as a scientist in the 1992 Gujarati film Hun Hunshi Hunshilal, which required him to achieve a toned physique.