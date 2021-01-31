IND USA
Biren Dang lifting up his cheque.
Taare Zameen Par: Winner Biren Dang takes home 10 lakh, all 20 kids win trip to Disneyland

Biren Dang was crowned the winner of singing reality show Taare Zameen Par on Saturday. Biren took home the prize money of 10 lakh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Singing reality show Taare Zameen Par concluded on Saturday after a winner was finally chosen. Ten-year-old Biren Dang was crowned the winner with Laisel Rai and Vansh Wadhwa emerging as first runners-up and second runners-up, respectively.

Biren was awarded 10 lakh as prize money. Star Plus' official Instagram account shared a photo of Biren holding up the cheque, after receiving it from singer-judge Tony Kakkar. "Congratulations.... from the entire #StarParivaar for winning #TaareZameenPar. A special thanks to each and every one for all the amazing, breathtaking and wonderful performances," the caption read.


Biren took to his Instagram page to thank fans and followers for the trophy. "Thankyou whole team taare zameen par love you all and i am so so so much thankfull to @starplus @nikuld @tonykakkar @shankar.mahadevan @jonitamusic for your efforts and our music coaches @dhananjaybhatt2018 @ajaytiwarilive @mansibhardwaj25 @surpaljaswal @aanandsmusic @adityapushkarna thankyou all for your efforts and love and whole taare zameen par team love you all and thankyou for your support thankyou momy papa guruji teachers school love you all," he wrote.

Laisel was also awarded 5 lakh while Vansh took home 2.5 lakh. All the 20 contestants were also gifted a trip to Disneyland in Hong Kong.

Also read: Bell Bottom to Jersey: 15 films lined up for release as theatres start operating on 100% occupancy

Taare Zameen Par premiered on November 20 and was hosted by comedian Sugandha Mishra and child actor Aakriti Sharma. Shankar Mahadevan, Tony Kakkar and Jonita Gandhi were the judges.

During the grand finale, the children performed together with singer Sukhvinder Singh on a medley of songs.

taare zameen par

