Taare Zameen Par: Winner Biren Dang takes home ₹10 lakh, all 20 kids win trip to Disneyland
Singing reality show Taare Zameen Par concluded on Saturday after a winner was finally chosen. Ten-year-old Biren Dang was crowned the winner with Laisel Rai and Vansh Wadhwa emerging as first runners-up and second runners-up, respectively.
Biren was awarded ₹10 lakh as prize money. Star Plus' official Instagram account shared a photo of Biren holding up the cheque, after receiving it from singer-judge Tony Kakkar. "Congratulations.... from the entire #StarParivaar for winning #TaareZameenPar. A special thanks to each and every one for all the amazing, breathtaking and wonderful performances," the caption read.
Biren took to his Instagram page to thank fans and followers for the trophy. "Thankyou whole team taare zameen par love you all and i am so so so much thankfull to @starplus @nikuld @tonykakkar @shankar.mahadevan @jonitamusic for your efforts and our music coaches @dhananjaybhatt2018 @ajaytiwarilive @mansibhardwaj25 @surpaljaswal @aanandsmusic @adityapushkarna thankyou all for your efforts and love and whole taare zameen par team love you all and thankyou for your support thankyou momy papa guruji teachers school love you all," he wrote.
Laisel was also awarded ₹5 lakh while Vansh took home ₹2.5 lakh. All the 20 contestants were also gifted a trip to Disneyland in Hong Kong.
Also read: Bell Bottom to Jersey: 15 films lined up for release as theatres start operating on 100% occupancy
Taare Zameen Par premiered on November 20 and was hosted by comedian Sugandha Mishra and child actor Aakriti Sharma. Shankar Mahadevan, Tony Kakkar and Jonita Gandhi were the judges.
During the grand finale, the children performed together with singer Sukhvinder Singh on a medley of songs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taare Zameen Par: Winner Biren takes home 10 lakh, all kids win Disneyland trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya says he would marry Rubina, she gags in response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paras Arora: I have actually learnt it the hard way!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's brother defends her behaviour with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman dances with Mouni, Vikas may use 'joker card'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 116: Salman scolds Rubina, Rakhi, Nikki, Abhinav
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 116: Salman Khan scolded Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant over their recent arguments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubhaavi Choksey: I want to play younger characters with fun elements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubhaavi Choksey: I have the capability and age to play more than just a mother onscreen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Banerjee: I’m not going to do B-Grade films just to get the Bollywood actor tag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss: Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit slam Rakhi's behaviour towards Abhinav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours, claims Roadies contestant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla gets support on Twitter as users slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla declares 'I want to go home'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 115: Aly warns Arshi, says 'Do not count me as your close one'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
See Disha's funny reply to fan’s tweet that she ‘should start charging’ for BB14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox