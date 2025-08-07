Search
Tejasswi Prakash open to going bald for a role: ‘People lately have been finding a way around it’

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 06:07 am IST

Actor Tejasswi Prakash isn't immune to bad hair days, but she's mastered the art of transforming them into a sleek look.

Actor Tejasswi Prakash is known for her long locks. However, the actor reveals she would be more than willing to shave her head for a role. Tejasswi shares that no one has approached her with such a request, as filmmakers have found creative workarounds rather than opting for an actual bald look.

Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame with Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Naagin 6. (Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash on going bald

When we asked her if she would be open to going bald, Tejasswi said, “I would do it.”

“I would go bald for a character if it requires. I'm very committed like that most of the time. I feel people lately have been finding a way around it… Like I'm doing something which is about transformation. But everyone in the industry has gone ahead and found so many more options for anything and everything, from making your hair colour look a certain way or making you look bald or making you look blonde. There are so many other solutions that nobody's really asked me to do it actually. But if ever I am asked, I would do it,” adds the actor, who rose to fame with her show Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.

The actor is known for starring in shows such as Naagin 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and Celebrity MasterChef. With the transformation, Tejasswi was referring to her journey of losing some weight for her next project.

On her haircare

When it comes to Tejasswi’s haircare routine, it is pretty basic, crediting the way she was brought up by her mom. She swears by ‘champi’ – a scalp massage.

“My hair care routine is pretty basic. Like how my mom brought me up, which includes champi. Lately, I have added quite a few steps to my hair care. Now, it is about doing like a proper hair wash and using a good hairmask for some 5-10 minutes and then applying a good serum,” shares the actor, adds the actor, who recently walked the ramp in Delhi as part of the hair show by Godrej Professional while unveiling The Surreal Collection.

Like any other, Tejasswi isn't immune to bad hair days, but she's mastered the art of transforming them into another look with her styling skills.

“I do have bad hair days, mostly because I have straight hair. My bad hair days aren't about my hair being frizzy. It is when my hair is really flat with zero volume. In fact, my hair somehow gets oily after just one or two days of washing. Those for me are my bad hair days. And at that time, I just did a sleek hairstyle such as ponytail,” she ends.

