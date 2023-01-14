Tina Datta's mom slams Sreejita De for calling daughter 'homebreaker' on Bigg Boss 16: 'Kya woh proof de payegi?'

Sreejita De talked about Tina Datta in a Bigg Boss 16 episode in December 2022. She told co-contestant Soundarya Sharma that Tina was jealous of everyone and wanted male attention. Sreejita also said that Tina had tried to break relationships of other people due to her own insecurities. She had called Tina ‘sadist' and ‘lonely.’ Now, Tina Datta's mother Madhumita has reacted to Sreejita's claims about her daughter. Also read: Sreejita De says Tina Datta tries to 'break families'

In a new interview, Madhumita said that she wants to ask Sreejita about her statement, once she is out of Bigg Boss 16. She further said Tina's father was upset about the remark and 'needed an answer with proof'. Madhumita also spoke about why she did not ask Sreejita about the same, when she went inside the Bigg Boss house during a recent episode.

"I felt BB (Bigg Boss) house wasn't the right place to question Sreejita. I didn't want to get an answer on the show. I want an answer from her outside the house. Aisa bola gaya hain ki (it has been said on the show that) she (Tina) broke a lot of homes. Toh use (Sreejita) kam se kam 4-5 ghar dikhana padega with proof (She would show at least 4-5 such homes). If Tina has indeed broken homes, toh vo log bhi toh bahar aayenge na (the people whose homes Tina has allegedly broken, should also speak). On one hand, you (Sreejita) say we are not friends, when Tina has already said that they are friends. You can only comment, when you are good friends and share things with each other. If I had scolded her (Sreejita) ya doh baatein sunayi hoti, toh kya milta mujhe (What was the point of getting angry with her on the show)? Kuch nahi milne wala (I would have gained nothing). Jo jawab usko dena hai vo bahar aake de (She would come out of the house and clarify her statement). Because Tina's father wants an answer. That day itself, her father said he needed an answer with proof," Madhumita told India Today.

She further added, "Usne Tina ko niche kiya toh usne khudko niche giraya. Vo bhi aisi baat ki jisme one percent sacchai nahi hain. Kya bahar aake woh proof de payegi (Sreejita lowered her standard in trying to insult Tina. What she said is not true; will she be able to show any proof when she comes out of Bigg Boss 16)?" Why would you say something when you don't have any proof? Then she said Tina ne ghar toda, isliye uska ghar nahi basa. In today's times, there are so many girls and boys, who don't want to get married. Unhe akele rehna hai. So does that mean she (Tina) is a housebreaker and has not settled down? Has she (Sreejita) gotten married yet? Uski shaadi hogayi kya? Kisko niche giraya usne? Bengali hoke Bengali ko niche giraya (Sreejita also said Tina broke other people's home and hence she is still single. So many people today want to stay single, does that make Tina a homebreaker? Is Sreejita married herself? She tried to pull down a fellow Bengali)."

Sreejita had said to Soundarya in an earlier episode, “Oh God, I know her (Tina) so well babe, bohot logo ke ghar todne ki koshish kari hai, khud ka ghar isliye nhi basa paayi (She has tried to break relationships of others' and hence, she has not been able to find a partner for herself).” Further speaking about Tina, Sreejita had said, "It is karma, she is so lonely, teen saal pehle jab baat hoti thi humaari, it is so difficult to get love, Sreejita. Ek baar hum trip pe gye the (We went for a trip), that night I got to know she is sadist, maine kaan pakad liye mai kabhi nhi jaaun zindagi mai. Ladko se koi problem nhi hai, ladko se sirf attention chaiye (I decided I won't go anywhere with her in my life. She doesn't have problem with men, she wants attention from them). She is full of jealousy and negativity."

