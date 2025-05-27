Top 25 shows to look out for in summer 2025: Wednesday, Squid Game, The Bear and more

Summer 2025 is heating up—not just with the weather, but with a sizzling lineup of must-watch television. From long-awaited returns of fan-favorite series to bold new premieres ready to shake up your watchlist, this season promises nonstop entertainment across every genre. Whether you're into high-stakes drama, laugh-out-loud comedy, gripping thrillers, or jaw-dropping reality shows, there's something for everyone. Notable titles this summer include Next Gen NYC, The Better Sister, Wednesday, and more.(@wednesdayaddams/X)

Top 25 shows about to release in Summer 2025

Grab your remote and some popsicles, as here are the 25 most exciting TV shows to watch this summer, according to The Daily Beast.

Next Gen NYC

Release Date: May 27

Platform: Bravo

Next Gen NYC is bringing the drama, the style, and the social clout of Gen Z straight to the screen. Centered on the children of major network stars and viral internet personalities, this reality series captures the hustle, hype, and high-pressure lives of New York’s newest elite.

Adults

Release Date: May 28

Platform: FX

FX’s new comedy dives into the messy, hilarious lives of 20-something roommates just trying to figure it all out—together, and very imperfectly.

And Just Like That

Release Date: May 29

Platform: Max

The Sex and the City spinoff returns this May on HBO, with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte diving into a sizzling New York summer full of romance, surprises, and second chances.

The Better Sister

Release Date: May 29

Platform: Amazon Prime

In Amazon’s The Better Sister, Jessica Biel plays a woman whose life unravels after marrying her sister’s ex-husband, only to find him murdered, and herself at the center of a dark, twisted mystery.

Dept Q.

Release Date: May 29

Platform: Netflix

Netflix’s new crime drama, based on Jussi Adler-Olsen’s novels, follows ex-detective Carl Morck (Matthew Goode) as he and his team of misfits dig into Edinburgh’s most haunting cold cases.

Love Island USA

Release Date: June 3

Platform: Peacock

Peacock’s Love Island USA is back for another sizzling summer, as a new batch of singles enters the villa to flirt, fight, and find love under the sun—expect drama, twists, and plenty of bombshell moments.

Stick

Release Date: June 3

Platform: Apple TV+

Owen Wilson tees off in Stick, Apple TV+’s new comedy about a down-and-out golfer who finds purpose and a second chance when he starts coaching a young prodigy with big dreams.

Call Her Alex

Release Date: June 10

Platform: Hulu

Hulu’s two-part docuseries dives into the world of Alex Cooper, the force behind Call Her Daddy, as it follows her journey to launching her first live tour and building a media empire on her own terms.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Release Date: June 18

Platform: Netflix

Netflix’s docuseries on the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders returns for season two, delivering high-energy performances alongside a hard look at the challenges and controversies behind the spotlight.

We Were Liars

Release Date: June 18

Platform: Amazon Prime

Prime Video’s We Were Liars, based on E. Lockhart’s novel, follows heiress Cadence, played by Emily Alyn Lind, as she returns to her family’s private island to unravel the mystery of a summer lost to memory. While she tries to retrieve her memory, the only problem remains that everyone's version of her memory is different.

The Buccaneers

Release Date: June 18

Platform: AppleTV+

Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers returns for season two, continuing the story of young American women navigating London’s high society as they search for love and marriage.

The Gilded Age

Release Date: June 22

Platform: HBO

HBO’s The Gilded Age returns with The White Lotus star playing Bertha Russel, as the Russells dive into a risky venture to secure their social standing. Meanwhile, at the Brook household, Ada (Cynthia Nixon) faces new challenges as she steps into her role as lady of the house

Ironheart

Release Date: June 24

Platform: DisneyPlus

Marvel’s Ironheart arrives on Disney+ this June, following genius inventor Riri (Dominique Thorne) as she navigates Chicago and crosses paths with the enigmatic Parker Robbins, aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos), after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Bear

Release Date: June 25

Platform: FX and Hulu

The Bear returns for its fourth season. With time and money running out for Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), the stakes are higher than ever after a polarizing third season.

Squid Game

Release Date: June 27

Platform: Netflix

Netflix’s Squid Game wraps up with its highly anticipated third and final season this summer. As Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) grapples with the loss of his best friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), he faces the ultimate challenge: ending the deadly games once and for all.

Smoke

Release Date: June 27

Platform: AppleTV+

Starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett, Smoke follows a determined detective and an arson investigator as they join forces to catch a serial arsonist terrorizing the Pacific Northwest, racing against time to prevent further loss of life.

Too Much

Release Date: July 10

Platform: Netflix

Lena Dunham’s new Netflix series follows Jesse, a workaholic New Yorker who moves to London after a tough breakup, hoping for a fresh start. But she soon discovers that running away from her problems only leads to more chaos. The show stars Will Sharpe, Megan Stalter, Aylin Scott, Antonia Aakeel, and others in this witty exploration of love, loss, and self-discovery.

Untamed

Release Date: July 17

Platform: Netflix

Starring Eric Bana, Sam Neill, and Rosemarie DeWitt, Untamed follows National Parks service agents as they delve into a brutal murder that strikes uncomfortably close to home, uncovering dark secrets in the wilderness.

Chief of War

Release Date: August 1

Platform: AppleTV+

It is Jason Momoa stars as Ka’iana, a fierce warrior determined to unite the Hawaiian Islands before the onset of Western colonization in the 18th century. Co-created, co-written, and executive produced by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Release Date: August 4

Platform: FX

The longest-running sitcom on television is back for its 17th season, and this time, it’s tackling how “corporate America” ruins everything—even Paddy’s Pub. Tune in to FX this August to catch Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Kaitlin Olson in another round of chaotic, irreverent humor.

Platonic

Release Date: August 6

Platform: AppleTV+

Apple TV+’s Platonic returns for its second season, and the hilarious chaos between middle-aged friends Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Will (Seth Rogen) is escalating. Filled with awkward moments and friendship drama, this season will have you questioning the boundaries of your own platonic relationships.

Outlander: Blood of my Blood

Release Date: August 8

Platform: Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is here to deliver even more of what Outlander fans crave: epic romance, time-traveling drama, and steamy passion woven into history. Premiering on Starz, this prequel dives into the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, revealing how their relationship set the stage for the events that have captivated fans in the original series.

Alien: Earth

Release Date: August 12

Platform: FX

FX’s latest sci-fi thriller, based on Ridley Scott’s Alien franchise, will have you questioning everything once again. The series follows a group of soldiers who discover a mysterious space vessel that crash-lands on Earth, unleashing a nightmare that could threaten all of humanity.

Wednesday

Release Date: September 3

Platform: Netflix

Get ready for more twisted thrills in Netflix’s Wednesday, as the snarky goth teen from the Addams Family returns to Nevermore Academy for another season of supernatural chaos. This time, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) dives into fresh mysteries, uncovers even darker family secrets, and faces off against both new and old enemies.

Washington Black

Release Date to Be Announced

Platform: Hulu

Hulu viewers are in for a wild ride with Black, which follows 11-year-old George Washington “Black,” an enslaved boy on a Barbados sugar plantation who escapes after a shocking death. His journey becomes a life-altering adventure. The series stars Tom Ellis, Rupert Graves, Eddie Karanja, and Ernest Kingsley Jr. in this powerful, gripping story.