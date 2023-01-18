Khatron Ke Khiladi's winner Tushar Kalia seems lost in wife Triveni Barman in dreamy wedding pics

Choreographer Tushar Kalia married fiancé Triveni Barman in a lavish wedding ceremony on Tuesday. Triveni decked up in a red lehenga, while Tushar was seen in a cream sherwani. The two looked their best on their wedding day. Tushar shared a mushy picture with his wife, where he seemed completely lost in her. The two flashed their attractive smiles for the camera. Their celebrity friends and fans rushed to the comment section to extended warm wishes for their new phase of life. (Also read: Inside pics, videos from Hansika Motwani's lavish, dreamy wedding with Sohael Kathuriya)

In the wedding pictures, Tushar wore an off white sherwani with a white turban and dupatta. Triveni decked up in red lehenga with heavy green jewellery and golden kaleera. She also wore maangtika (head accessory) as part of her bridal getup. The wore garlands and looked at each other, and smiled happily for the camera, while holding each other' hands. There is also a picture of them dancing. Tushar also shared a loved up picture, where he planted a kiss on his wife's cheeks. A video also surfaced online, where Tushar sat down with Triveni to put sindoor (vermillion) in the parting of her hair.

Sharing their dreamy pictures on Instagram, Tushar wrote, “Blessed (red heart emoji).” He tagged his wife Triveni too. Comedian Bharti Singh commented, “Congratulations guys (red heart, hug and evil eye amulet emojis).” Actors Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Congratulations bro”, Zaara Yesmin commented, “Congratulations (red heart and hug emojis)”, Sana Saeed wrote, “Yayayayyy congratulations (red heart emojis) so happy for you two)” and Tarun Raj Nihalani commented, “Congratulations Bhai (clapping and red heart emojis).”

Reacting to their wedding post, one of Tushar's fans wrote, “Congratulations guys, love you both (red heart emoji).” Another commented, “Congratulations, love birds.” Other fan wrote, “Happy married life (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” A fan wrote, “Congratulations to both of you, my favourite couple.” Many fans dropped congratulatory messages with red heart emojis.

Tushar Kalia shares glimpses from his wedding with Triveni Barman via Instagram Stories.

Tushar began his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with filmmaker Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He had also choreographed in films such as War, Half Girlfriend, Ok Jaanu, Dhadak, The Zoya Factor, and Hate Story 4 among others. He rose to fame after he won Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

