Mohit Malik tests Covid-19 positive: 'Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated'
- Lockdown Ki Love Story's Mohit Malik has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.
TV actor Mohit Malik has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He informed his fans about it through his Instagram account. He also assured them that his pregnant wife is safe and that they have isolated themselves. Mohit is currently seen on Lockdown Ki Love Story.
Mohit wrote in his post, "As much as we try our best and take necessary precautions, sometimes there is always a wafer thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur. Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive."
He also urged people who came in contact with him to get their tests done. "Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself. I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherwise, as a safety measure," he wrote.
The actor further wrote, "Let’s pray and hope that we get over this rough tide, not just us, but whoever is going through this and let us hope to start living again in a safe and secure environment."
Announcing their pregnancy, Mohit had posted a beautiful picture with his wife last month and wrote, "As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love #blessed #oneness #shukr #gratitude #grateful #blessed #newdawn #love."
