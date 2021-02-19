TV will never be old school: Kanica Maheshwari!

Having become a household name with her performance as Meenakshi in the hit show, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kanica Maheshwari is excited to be back on the small screen after a hiatus of three years with a new show Kyun Utthe Dil Chod Aaye.

At a time when more and more actors are opting for web shows and longing for opportunities in films, Maheshwari feels TV was the right choice for her. “I agree we must adapt to the changing times but television will never be old school! Even a decade from now, shows will be made and some fantastic actors will emerge out of it. The kind of love, exposure, money that good actors make in daily soaps and reality shows is more than any medium and not to forget, TV’s wide spread reach is unlike movies or web series,” she says.

Having enjoyed the success of her previous shows and fame as well, she believes it is the content that makes the shows on TV stand out when compared to other mediums. “A daily soap has the kind of content a family can sit together and watch. Viewers in smaller towns and also the remotest of the villages are heavily influenced by actors, their fashion and style and they find is easier to relate to characters. It gives them hope and dreams. As an actor, I’d never restrict myself to one medium. I will choose projects, irrespective of the medium, as long as it has scope for me to grow,” she adds. Last year, the actor produced and acted in a short film called Forever Whim, which got acclaim at various film festivals across the globe.