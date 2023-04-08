Uorfi Javed says someone uploaded her photo on porn site when she was 15, dad tried to gain sympathy from it

Uorfi Javed might be one of the most popular faces on television after her Bigg Boss appearance and thanks to her quirky outfits. However, her childhood and teenage were quite tough. In a new interview, Uorfi has spoken about her decision to run away from home at 17 and why she took the step. Uorfi Javed has spoken about her teenage years.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Uorfi mentioned that it all started when someone put up one of her pictures on a porn site. "When I was 15, someone uploaded my picture on a porn site. It was a normal picture. I uploaded it wearing a tube top as my Facebook profile photo. Someone downloaded them and uploaded it on a porn site without morphing, without anything. Slowly, everyone got to know about it. Everyone started blaming me a lot. I was told I am a porn star. I was like ‘Where is the video?’ But they said, ‘No, no she is a porn star’," she said.

“Even my father was like ‘she is a porn star’. I think my father was trying to gain sympathy from all this. He was telling everyone that porn site people are asking for ₹50 lakh. He told our relatives. I was like that isn't possible but I couldn't say anything because they were beating me up at home. I was so confused that 'I am the victim here, why are you hitting me?' But they were not ready to believe it… I endured that for two years. It was just too much to take from relatives, my own father. I was 17 when I ran away,” she added.

Uorfi left home with her sisters and found a place to live in Lucknow. She paid rent by tutoring kids and later moved to Delhi where she moved from one friend's flat to another for a while and worked a call centre job that she had no interest in. She then moved to Mumbai, lived in a PG, auditioned for roles and found small work on television.

She is now collaborating with brands like Ajio and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She was also part of the OTT Play Changemakers Awards recently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON