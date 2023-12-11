Upcoming TV shows in 2024: Walking Dead, Daredevil, Fallout, Avatar and more

The coming year will see a surge of new TV shows across various streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount and more. As we head into the second week of December, the new year is not too far away. From The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live to Daredevil: Born Again, here's a list of upcoming TV shows in 2024:

Fallout (April 12)

Upcoming 2024 shows

Prime Video's all-new adventure series Fallout is set to release next year on April 12. It is created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who is famous for her work in Captain Marvel. The show's lead cast members include Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Moises Arias.

The official synopsis for Fallout according to IMDb reads, “In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits.”

The Brothers Sun (January 4)

The Michelle Yeoh-starrer TV show will premiere on Netflix on January 4, 2024. Created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, the eight-episode series stars Justin Chien and Sam Song Li alongside the 61-year-old Malaysian actress. All episodes will be released on the streaming giant on the same day.

Its official synopsis reads, “Charles Sun (Chien) is a triad member in Taipei and a ruthless killer. After his father is shot, he is forced to go to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Yeoh), and younger brother, Bruce (Li), who has no clue about the family’s criminal history, from a mysterious assassin out to kill them.”

Daredevil: Born Again (Late 2024)

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in the eponymous Netflix show.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios announced their decision to scrap Daredevil: Born Again citing creative reasons. Although the plot is currently kept under wraps, the highly-anticipated superhero series is expected to be released by the end of 2024. Its premiere date was pushed back after delays in the production process due to the SAG AFTRA strike. It will air on Disney+.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Feb 25)

AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is slated for an early release next year on February 25. The series, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world picks up where the original Walking Dead franchise ended. Its lead cast includes Frankie Quinones, Andrew Lincoln, and Danai Gurira.

The official synopsis for the upcoming horror-action series reads, “The love story between Rick and Michonne, changed by a world that is constantly changing, will they find themselves in a war against the living or will they discover that they too are The Walking Dead.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Feb 22)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is “a live-action adaptation of the animated series centering on the adventures of Aang and his friends, who fight to save the world by defeating the Fire-Nation,” according to IMDb. It is created by Albert Kim and stars Tamlyn Tomita, Daniel Dae Kim, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as the lead cast. It will premiere on Netflix on February 22, 2024.

Echo (January 10)

The Marvel Studios' upcoming series Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024. It is created by Marion Dayre and includes Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, and Charlie Cox as the lead cast members.

It is MCU's 10th television series and its storyline picks up right after the events of 2021's Hawkeye. The official synopsis for Echo reads, “Maya Lopez/Echo (Cox) is looking for a resolution in her life and must now confront her past back in her hometown in Oklahoma, reconnecting with her Native American roots, family and community.”