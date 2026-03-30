Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly welcome their second child, a baby boy: ‘The kingdom just got bigger’

On Monday, Vivian took to Instagram to announce the birth of his second child. Sharing the happy update with his followers, he wrote, "Went a little off the radar... not without reason. Some stories aren't announced, they're lived first. The silence said enough... The kingdom just got bigger... and this time... It's a Prince."

Television actor Vivian Dsena , best known for his hit shows Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, has embraced fatherhood once again. The actor and his wife, Nouran Aly , have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, and shared the joyous news with fans on social media.

The sweet announcement quickly grabbed the attention of fans and friends from the television industry, with many taking to the comment section to shower the couple with love and blessings. Vivian’s Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star Rubina Dilaik expressed her excitement and wrote, "omg ! Beautiful…… congratulations to you and @nouranaly.1." His Bigg Boss 18 co-star Rajat Dalal also congratulated him on the newborn’s arrival. Celebrities such as Aly Goni, Bharti Singh, and Eisha Singh also sent their best wishes to the couple as they stepped into this new phase of parenthood.

About Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly Vivian married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in 2022. Their love story began when Nouran reached out to him for an interview, which gradually turned into a meaningful relationship. Over time, the two grew close and eventually tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple are already parents to a daughter, Layan, and have largely chosen to keep their family life away from the public eye. Before marrying Nouran, he was married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee. The two separated in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in December 2021.

About Vivian Dsena Vivian began his acting career with the television show Kasamh Se in 2008. However, he rose to fame in 2010 with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, where he won hearts with his brooding and intense screen presence. He later became a household name with popular shows such as Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He also starred in Sirf Tum, which received a positive response from viewers.

In 2024, Vivian participated in Bigg Boss 18. While fans had high expectations from the star, with many even predicting him as the winner during the premiere, his gameplay ended up dividing opinion. Eventually, Karanveer Mehra won the season, while Vivian emerged as the first runner-up.

After Bigg Boss, Vivian was seen in Laughter Chefs Season 3 – Unlimited Entertainment alongside Eisha Singh, where he entertained viewers with his humour and one-liners. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show also featured Aly Goni, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Abhishek Kumar, Krushna Abhishek, and others.