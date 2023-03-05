Home / Entertainment / Tv / Vivian Dsena secretly a married man over a year? (Exclusive)

Vivian Dsena secretly a married man over a year? (Exclusive)

Updated on Mar 05, 2023 03:22 PM IST

In an exclusive report, we have learnt that Sirf Tum actor Vivian Dsena has been married for over a year. Read the report.

ByVinay MR Mishra

Actor Vivian Dsena is a married man, we have learnt exclusively. From what we have gathered, the Madhubala actor got hitched to his long time partner Nouran Aly, a citizen of Egypt for over a year. Dsena has kept his marriage under the wraps, however, he apparently, doesn’t shy away from admitting it when asked.

A reliable source shares, “Vivian got married to Nouran in Egypt itself. They had an intimate wedding ceremony. Vivian has been extremely respectful towards Nouran’s religion.”

Another source close to the Sirf Tum actor shares, “The two have been living together for over a year. Vivian is too old school to stay with someone out of wedlock.” For the unversed, the two stay in an apartment in Lokhandwala, Mumbai.

When we reached out to Dsena, he simply said, “Please contact my PR.” Later on, Dsena didn’t reply to any of our queries. Dsena’s rep refused to comment on the matter.

In the past Dsena, 34, hinted that he would always keep his marriage a secret. In an 2022 interview he said, “Even if I get married, chances are bleak that anyone would know about it. Marriage is a private matter and it should stay like that... I am not likely to make an announcement about it on social media either.”

Dsena was married to actor Vahbiz Dorabjee. The two legally got divorced on December 18, 2021.

