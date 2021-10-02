What’s meant to be yours will come to you, says Himanshu Malhotra

Actor and a motivational speaker Himanshu Malhotra feels embracing change is a key to a happier life. “As an actor one has to learn to go with the flow or else it will surely get difficult because nothing is permanent in this industry. I have never taken any stress about life and work. Whatever is meant for me will come to me, be it any story or project,” says Wajah Tum Ho, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live and Hum Char actor.

Malhotra, who has been there for over a decade in the entertainment industry, looking back at his journey says, “If I look back at time when (16 years ago) I came to Mumbai with high aspirations and desires to make a mark. But today all those desires have been left behind and I look at things with different perspective. Over the years, I only strived to expand my creative canvas as a performer. I feel, I have achieved what once I aimed for, but then being an actor, I cannot sit back feeling satisfied as that’s not me.”

Last seen playing an army official role in Shershaah, Malhotra is happy that the film garnered rave reviews. “Who doesn’t want to be part of such projects? These stories are meant to be told so it reaches far and wide. The response to the film was huge and I want to be part of many more real stories in future. I have always taken up TV shows or films that convince me in terms of story and script. Like my current television series Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei did strike an emotional chord with me. That’s the reason my fans often see me playing diverse characters and making an effort to try something new,” adds Mr. Khujli and Paramavatar Shri Krishna actor.