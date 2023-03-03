Wheel of Fortune's host Pat Sajak says ‘no, no, no’ to contestant Mary Ann. Here's why

In the Tuesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak scolded a contestant for prematurely attempting to claim a prize. Mary Ann spun the wheel and landed on the one-million-dollar wedge, prompting her to exclaim 'Oh, my God!' and reach for the prize. Sajak swiftly interrupted with a forceful ‘No, no, no, ba-ba-bop!’ to remind her of the rules. The host proceeded to caution the overeager player before continuing with the game. Many fans reacted to the video on social media handle. (Also read: Wheel of Fortune's contestant Khushi leaves crowd shocked with response: ‘What!’ Check out what she said.)

The official Wheel of Fortune Instagram page shared a video with the caption "Pat Sajak: DON'T TOUCH THAT!!!" In the clip, Pat reprimanded a contestant named Mary after she landed on the one million dollar wedge and exclaimed "Oh my..." before reaching for the prize. Pat quickly interrupted with a firm "No, no, no, ba-ba-bop" and instructed Mary to call a letter instead. Mary yelled out "H," to which Pat replied that there were two H's and allowed her to pick up the wedge. The audience cheered as Mary picked up the coveted prize and smiled. At the end, Pat remarked, "You put a million dollars in front of someone, they just get goofy."

Reacting to the clip, one of the fans wrote, “When did he say “DON’T TOUCH THAT!”? Seems like it was just Pat being Pat… not “snapping” at someone. ” Another fan commented, “Pat was just giving a friendly reminder of the rules the people who think otherwise couldn't make it in the 80s I'm like pat old folks rule.” Other fan commented, “It’s okay to get a lot excited when your wheel hits the Million Dollar Wedge!!” A fan's comment read, “She missed an opportunity to get that wedge and keep it!” “Pat invented a new language (laughing emoji)”, added one. “I fail to hear any snapping. I mean, this is good for the show because now we're here commenting...but he didn't snap at her. He was just being playful", wrote other.

Wheel of Fortune is a popular American television game show that has been entertaining audiences for over four decades. The show first aired in 1975 and has since become a name in American households. The game is based on Hangman, where contestants try to solve word puzzles by guessing letters and phrases. The show is known for its iconic wheel, where contestants spin to determine the value of their guesses.

The show has had a few different hosts over the years, but it is most commonly associated with Pat Sajak and Vanna White, who have been hosting the show since the early 1980s. They have become beloved figures in American pop culture, known for their witty banter and friendly rapport.