When and how to watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39

If you are a fan of ‘The Challenge,’ you won’t want to miss the latest episode of the show, which premiered tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern on MTV. The show, hosted by TJ Lavin, features a group of reality TV stars competing for a $1 million prize in a series of physical and mental challenges. The show also involves a lot of drama and strategy among the cast members. 'The Challenge' season 39 kicks off with a bang.(MTV)

The episode, titled ‘Welcome To Conquest,’ will take the competition to the next level, as the contestants face some unexpected twists that will change the game. One of these twists will put an alliance to the test, and force one player to make a tough decision.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Where and how to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion,’ season 39

Philo (start a free trial): This is a streaming service that offers 70+ channels of reality TV, movies, and more for $25/month. You can watch Philo on your TV, computer, or mobile device. Click here to watch.

Fubo (free trial): This is another streaming service that has over 100 channels of shows, sports, news, and more. You can get Fubo for $79.99/month, and it comes with Cloud DVR and a free trial. Click here to register.

Sling (try today): This is a streaming service that lets you customize your channel lineup. You can get Sling Orange and Sling Blue for $15 for the first month, and enjoy 30+ channels of sports, MTV reality, DVR storage, and more. Click here to get started.



ALSO READ| Netflix unveils new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation | Watch

Netflix unveils new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation | Watch DIRECTV Stream (start free trial): This is a streaming service that gives you access to 75+ channels and various entertainment add-ons. You can get DIRECTV Stream for $69.98/month for two months (a limited-time offer). Learn more and register here, and click here to explore more DIRECTV options.

Paramount+ (try it free): This is a streaming service that has sports, MTV, CBS, and more. You can get Paramount+ for $5.99/month ($11.99/month for Paramount+ with Showtime), and watch “The Challenge” seasons 10 through 38. Click here to watch.

Cast for ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion,’ season 39

Asaf Goren

Berna Canbeldek

Callum Izzard

Chauncey Palmer

Ciarran Stott

Colleen Schneider

Corey Lay

Ed Eason

Emanuel Neagu

Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.

Hughie Maughan

James Lock

Jay Starrett

Jessica Brody

Jujuy Jiménez

Kyland Young

Melissa Reeves

Michele Fitzgerald

Moriah Jadea

Nurys Mateo

Olivia Kaiser

Ravyn Rochelle

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Zara Zoffany

Brad Fiorenza

Cara Maria Sorbello

Chris “CT” Tamburello

Darrell Taylor

Devin Walker

Jordan Wiseley

Kaycee Clark

Kaz Crossley

Laurel Stucky

Tori Deal

ALSO READ| Laid-Back Camp Season 2 English dub: Release date, voice actors and more

Meanwhile, catch the latest episode 15 for free on Philo and Fubo.

‘The Challenge’ is streaming on MTV every Wednesday at 8.00 p.m. ET.