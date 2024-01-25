When and how to watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39
Don't miss the action - catch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion,’ season 39 on MTV or explore streaming options with Philo, Fubo, DIRECTV and more.
If you are a fan of ‘The Challenge,’ you won’t want to miss the latest episode of the show, which premiered tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern on MTV. The show, hosted by TJ Lavin, features a group of reality TV stars competing for a $1 million prize in a series of physical and mental challenges. The show also involves a lot of drama and strategy among the cast members.
The episode, titled ‘Welcome To Conquest,’ will take the competition to the next level, as the contestants face some unexpected twists that will change the game. One of these twists will put an alliance to the test, and force one player to make a tough decision.
Where and how to watch ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion,’ season 39
- Philo (start a free trial): This is a streaming service that offers 70+ channels of reality TV, movies, and more for $25/month. You can watch Philo on your TV, computer, or mobile device. Click here to watch.
- Fubo (free trial): This is another streaming service that has over 100 channels of shows, sports, news, and more. You can get Fubo for $79.99/month, and it comes with Cloud DVR and a free trial. Click here to register.
- Sling (try today): This is a streaming service that lets you customize your channel lineup. You can get Sling Orange and Sling Blue for $15 for the first month, and enjoy 30+ channels of sports, MTV reality, DVR storage, and more. Click here to get started.
- DIRECTV Stream (start free trial): This is a streaming service that gives you access to 75+ channels and various entertainment add-ons. You can get DIRECTV Stream for $69.98/month for two months (a limited-time offer). Learn more and register here, and click here to explore more DIRECTV options.
- Paramount+ (try it free): This is a streaming service that has sports, MTV, CBS, and more. You can get Paramount+ for $5.99/month ($11.99/month for Paramount+ with Showtime), and watch “The Challenge” seasons 10 through 38. Click here to watch.
Cast for ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion,’ season 39
- Asaf Goren
- Berna Canbeldek
- Callum Izzard
- Chauncey Palmer
- Ciarran Stott
- Colleen Schneider
- Corey Lay
- Ed Eason
- Emanuel Neagu
- Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.
- Hughie Maughan
- James Lock
- Jay Starrett
- Jessica Brody
- Jujuy Jiménez
- Kyland Young
- Melissa Reeves
- Michele Fitzgerald
- Moriah Jadea
- Nurys Mateo
- Olivia Kaiser
- Ravyn Rochelle
- Tula “Big T” Fazakerley
- Zara Zoffany
- Brad Fiorenza
- Cara Maria Sorbello
- Chris “CT” Tamburello
- Darrell Taylor
- Devin Walker
- Jordan Wiseley
- Kaycee Clark
- Kaz Crossley
- Laurel Stucky
- Tori Deal
Meanwhile, catch the latest episode 15 for free on Philo and Fubo.
‘The Challenge’ is streaming on MTV every Wednesday at 8.00 p.m. ET.