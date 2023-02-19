When Bharti Singh broke down after Shah Rukh Khan dressed up as her character Lalli, acted together. Watch

Comedian Bharti Singh was once left emotional after actor Shah Rukh Khan dressed up as her famous child character, Lalli. In 2016, Shah Rukh appeared as a guest on Comedy Nights Bachao for the promotion of his film Fan. During the show, Bharti asked the actor to perform with her as Lalli. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan reveals why Shehzada's release was delayed for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan)

For the act, Shah Rukh Khan wore a pink dress over his suit and also agreed to wear a wig. Bharti then asked him to keep his hands on his waist, hop on his feet and laugh. Shah Rukh agreed and repeated all these after her. As the audience cheered and laughed, Bharti thanked Shah Rukh.

The actor then said looking at his outfit, "Pehle hi log jo hai samajhte nahi hai ki main macho hero hoon. Yeh dekhne k baad thodi bohut jo rahi hogi woh bhi khatam hojayegi (People don't think I am a macho hero. After watching this, the litle that was left, it also ended)." Bharti looked at him, hugged Shah Rukh, and cried. He told her, "Thank you" and kissed her hands.

Bharti then told him that Lalli was one of the first characters to which she performed and Shah Rukh said he remembered that. She added, "Shayad woh tab itna hit nahi hua tha jitna sir aapne kardiya aaj (It was probably not such a hit then than how you made it now). Thank you so much." When Bharti cried and hugged him again, he said, "Don't do this."

The clip was shared on Instagram by a fan account, sh_editts. Reacting to the clip, a person wrote, "King for a reason. The man who makes everyone special." Another fan said, "He's not an actor only but also the purest soul ever." "He is a legend. He is a very great and humble man. Only actor can do this," read a comment.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the spy thriller Pathaan, which released in theatres on January 25. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. The thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Atlee's directorial Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is all set to hit the theatres on June 2 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film, which marks his first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu, will release in December this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON